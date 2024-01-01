Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24MP48HQ
24MP48HQ_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

24MP48HQ

24MP48HQ_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

24MP48HQ

24MP48HQ
()
  • Visning forfra af 24MP48HQ 24MP48HQ
  • LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
  • LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
  • LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
  • LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
  • LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
  • LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
Visning forfra af 24MP48HQ 24MP48HQ
LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ
LG 24MP48HQ, 24MP48HQ

Nøglefunktioner

  • Levende farver fra enhver vinkel, LG IPS
  • Slankt skåret design
  • Beskyt dine øjne og se komfortabelt
  • Forudindstillede indstillinger blot med et klik
  • Tilpas dit arbejdsområde til multitasking
  • Tilbyder forbedret farvevisning til farvesvaghed
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (Inch / cm)

    23,8"/ 60,47cm

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16,7 M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,2745 x 0,2745

  • Billedformat

    16:09

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:01:00

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Responstid_Typ. (Tænd/sluk)

    14ms

  • (GTG)

    5ms / 7ms / 9ms

  • Visningssvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Overfladebehandling

    Antirefleks,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Jack-placering (Signalinput)

    Bagside (vandret)

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Udgang

    19V/1,3A

  • Normal tændt (EPA)

    22W

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    25W

  • Dvaletilstand (Maks)

    0,3W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    0,3W

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)

    F

FREKVENS

  • D-sub (H-frekvens)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub (V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (H-frekvens)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920 x 1080

  • Video(HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)

    6

  • Taste-type

    Tact type

  • LED-farve (Tændt-tilstand)

    Hvid

  • LED-farve (Strømbesparende tilstand)

    Hvid blinkende

  • [ Tast-placering ]

    Bund

OSD

  • Sprog (Land)

    Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi, Traditionel kinesisk

  • Antal sprog

    17

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • Billedtilstand

    Ja

  • Reader Mode

    Ja

  • Original Forhold

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    Ja

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)

    Ja

  • Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Plug & Play

    Ja

  • Reaktionstids-kontrol

    Ja

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Automatisk standby

    Ja

  • Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • 4 skærm split

    Ja

  • On Screen Control

    Ja

  • Andet

    Ja

FARVE

  • Forside

    Sort blank

  • B/afdækning

    Struktur

  • Fod

    højglans

  • Base

    Struktur (Hårtynd)

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    JA

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    Ja / -5º (front) ~ 20º(bag)

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    549,9 x 187,4 x 409,0

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    549,9 x 62,5 x 330,4

  • Boks

    619 x 399 x 114

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    2.8

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    2.6

  • Boks

    4.1

FYLD

  • Palle (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    810 / 1800 / 2100

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo

  • Håndtag

    Håndhul

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • EPA 6.0

    Ja

  • Erp

    Ja

  • EPEAT

    Ja (Gold)

  • Windows

    Ja (win10)

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Indstilling

  • D-Sub

    Indstilling

  • CD

    Ja

  • Manual

    JA

  • ESG

    Ja

  • Fod krop

    Ja

  • Fod base

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Indstilling

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk