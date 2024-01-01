We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (Inch / cm)
23.8
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Farveområde (CIE1976)
72%
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16,7M farver
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745x0.2745
-
Billedformat
16:09
-
Opløsning
1920 x 1080
-
Lysstyrke(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Kontrastforhold(original)
10-02-1900 16:01:00
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Overfladebehandling
Antirefleks, 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Ja
-
DVI-D
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
[ Jack-placering ]
Bagside (vandret)
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
STRØM
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adapter
-
Ind
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Udgang
19V/1,3A
-
Normal tændt(typ.)
26W
-
Dvaletilstand(Maks)
0,3W
-
DC fra(Maks)
0,3W
-
Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)
B
FREKVENS
-
D-Sub-H-frekvens
30~83kHz
-
D-Sub-V-frekvens
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D-H-frekvens
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D-V-frekvens
56~75Hz
-
HDMI-H-frekvens
30~83kHz
-
HDMI-V-frekvens
56~75Hz
OPLØSNING
-
PC-USB-C
1920X1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920X1080
-
Video-HDMI
1080P
KONTROLTAST
-
Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)
1
-
Taste-type
Joystick
-
LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)
Hvid
-
LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)
Hvid blinkende
-
[ Tast-placering ]
Bund
OSD
-
Land
Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi
SPECIEL FUNKTIONER
-
Billedtilstand
Custom, Læser 1, Læser 2, Foto, Biograf, Game, Farvesvaghed
-
Reader Mode
Ja (Inkluderet i Billedtilstand)
-
Original Forhold
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)
Ja
-
Taste-lås
Ja
-
Plug & Play
Ja
-
Reaktionstids-kontrol
Ja
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Automatisk standby
Ja
-
Six Akse-kontrol
Ja
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Super opløsning+
Ja
-
4 skærm split
Ja
-
On Screen Kontrol (OSC)
Ja
-
Andet
Black Stabilizer
FARVE
-
Forside
Sort
-
B/afdækning
Sort
-
Fod
Sort
-
Base
Sort
-
Andet
Sort
FOD
-
Base aftagelig
JA
-
Tilt(vinkel)
JA / -2º ~ 15º
MÅL (B*D*H)(CM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
550.5*186,8*419
-
Sæt (uden fod)
550.5*85,5*332,1
-
Boks
619*395*129
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
3,2kg
-
Sæt (uden fod)
2,8kg
-
Boks
4,3kg
FYLD
-
Individuel(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
810/1710/1805
-
Palle(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
720/1600/1800
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Forsiden nedad
-
Boks printtype
Flexo
-
Håndtag
Håndhul
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
ENERGY STAR®
ENERGY STAR® mærket
-
Erp
Ja
-
EPEAT
Ja (Gold)
-
Windows
Win10
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Indstilling
-
D-Sub
Indstilling
-
DVI-D
Indstilling
-
HDMI
Indstilling
-
Kabelholder
Ja
-
Fod krop
Ja
-
Fod base
Ja
-
CD
Ja
-
ESG
Ja
-
Manual
JA
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
