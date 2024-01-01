Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
()
  Visning forfra af 27" Full HD IPS Monitor 27MK430H-B
LG 27" Full HD IPS Monitor, 27MK430H-B
Nøglefunktioner

  • Fuld HD IPS display
  • Radeon FreeSync™
  • OnScreen Control
  • Dynamic Action Sync
  • Black Stabilizer
  • Vægmonterbar
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (Inch / cm)

    27“/68.6cm

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Billedformat

    16:9

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    250cd/m2 (tyyp.) 200cd/m2 (min.)

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 600:1 (Min.)

  • (GTG)

    5ms (hurtigere)

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Ja (1 hver)

  • HDMI

    Ja (1 hver)

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    25.2W (Typ), 28.0W (Maks.)

  • Dvaletilstand (Maks)

    Under 0.3W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    Under 0.3W

FREKVENS

  • D-sub (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    1920x1080/60Hz

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    1920x1080/75Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920 x 1080

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

  • Video (HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Læsetilstand

    Ja

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Crosshair

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja (2.0)

FOD

  • Tilt (vinkel)

    Ja

  • Vægmontering (mm)

    100 x 100

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    625.6 x 204.1 x 468.7

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    625.6 x 44.0 x 375.2

  • Boks

    709 x 159 x 459

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    4.6

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    4.2

  • Boks

    6.1

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

