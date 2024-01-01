27" Full HD IPS Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (Inch / cm)
27“/68.6cm
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Farveområde (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Billedformat
16:9
-
Opløsning
1920 x 1080
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
250cd/m2 (tyyp.) 200cd/m2 (min.)
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1000:1 (Typ), 600:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
5ms (hurtigere)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Ja (1 hver)
-
HDMI
Ja (1 hver)
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
STRØM
-
Type
Adapter
-
Ind
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
25.2W (Typ), 28.0W (Maks.)
-
Dvaletilstand (Maks)
Under 0.3W
-
DC fra (Maks)
Under 0.3W
FREKVENS
-
D-sub (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
1920x1080/60Hz
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
1920x1080/75Hz
OPLØSNING
-
PC (D-sub)
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
1920 x 1080
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Læsetilstand
Ja
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja (2.0)
FOD
-
Tilt (vinkel)
Ja
-
Vægmontering (mm)
100 x 100
MÅL(B*D*H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
625.6 x 204.1 x 468.7
-
Sæt (uden fod)
625.6 x 44.0 x 375.2
-
Boks
709 x 159 x 459
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
100 x 100
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
4.6
-
Sæt (uden fod)
4.2
-
Boks
6.1
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
