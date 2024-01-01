Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27MP48HQ

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

27MP48HQ

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

27MP48HQ

27MP48HQ
()
  • Visning forfra af 27MP48HQ 27MP48HQ
  • LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
  • LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
  • LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
  • LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
  • LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
  • LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
  • LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
Visning forfra af 27MP48HQ 27MP48HQ
LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ
LG 27MP48HQ, 27MP48HQ

Nøglefunktioner

  • 24” klasse fuld HD IPS LED-skærm (23,8" diagonal)
  • IPS display
  • Slankt skåret design
  • Reader Mode / Flicker Safe
  • On Screen Control
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

FUNKTION

  • Størrelse

    27"

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • IPS panel

    IPS

  • Farve skala (CIE1931 / CIE1976)

    72%

  • Lysstyrke

    250cd/m2

  • Kontrast forhold

    1000:1

  • Reaktionstid

    5ms GTG

  • Visningssvinkel

    178/178

TILBEHØR

  • Grænseflade - Display port

    Nej

  • Grænseflade - HDMI

    Ja

  • Grænseflade - DVI-D

    Nej

  • Grænseflade - D-sub

    Ja

  • Grænseflade - USB Hub

    Nej

STANDARD

  • VESA

    Nej

  • Ergonomisk stand

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk