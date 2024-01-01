27" QHD Ergo IPS-skærm med USB Type-C™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
SKÆRM
-
Størrelse (tommer)
27 tommer
-
Størrelse (cm)
68,466 cm
-
Opløsning
2560 x 1440
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformat
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,2331 x 0,2331 mm
-
Lysstyrke (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Farveområde (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Farveområde (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE 1931)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16.7M
-
Kontrastforhold (Min.)
700:1
-
Kontrastforhold (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Reaktionstid
5ms (GtG @ hurtigere)
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Buet
NEJ
-
crosshair
NEJ
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEJ
-
HDR-effekt
JA
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
NEJ
-
Bredere farveskala
NEJ
-
Farvekalibreret
JA
-
HW-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Auto-lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Læsetilstand
JA
-
Farvesvaghed
JA
-
Super opløsning+
JA
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NEJ
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEJ
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
NEJ
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
NEJ
-
FPS Skranke
NEJ
-
OverClocking
NEJ
-
Brugerdefineret nøgle
NEJ
-
Auto Input-kontakt
NEJ
-
Sphere Lighting
NEJ
-
PBP
NEJ
-
PIP
NEJ
-
Smart Energibesparelse
JA
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
SW APPLIKATION
-
True Color Pro
NEJ
-
Dual kontroller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEJ
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA (2 hver)
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
2560x1440@75Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 stk.)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
2560x1440@75Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
USB-C
JA (1 stk.)
-
USB-C (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
2560x1440@75Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
JA
-
USB-C (Dataoverførsel)
JA
-
USB-C (Strømforsyning)
60W
-
Sløjfeanlæg
NEJ
-
USB opstrømsport
NEJ
-
USB nedstrømsport
JA (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Lyd Ind
NEJ
-
Mikrofonindgang
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
JA
-
Linje ud
NEJ
LYD
-
Højttaler
NEJ
-
Højttaler_Output (enhed)
5W
-
Højttaler_kanal
2kn
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
Maxx Lyd
JA
-
Rich Bass
NEJ
STRØM
-
Type
Ekstern strøm (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Strømforbrug (Typ.)
38W
-
Strømforbrug (Maks.)
140W
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
0,5W
-
Strømforbrug (DC fra)
Mindre end 0,3 W
MEKANISK
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Tilt/Højde/Drejning/Pivot/Forlæng/Træk tilbage
-
Vægmonterbar
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONER/VÆGT
-
Mål med stativ (B x D x H)
613,5 x 604,0 x 404,5 mm
-
Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)
613,5 x 363,5 x 45,4 mm
-
Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)
717 x 477 x 247 mm
-
Vægt med stativ
8,65 kg
-
Vægt uden fod
4,75 kg
-
Vægt i forsendelse
12,9 kg
TILBEHØR
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
NEJ
-
mDP til DP
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB Type C
JA
-
USB type C til A han/hun
NEJ
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
USB 3.0 opstrømskabel
NEJ
-
PC-Audio
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
-
Andet (tilbehør)
'DC-forlængerkabel, 1,2 meter, sort med holder Pakning, LG-cover
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
