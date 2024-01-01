We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor
Alle specifikationer
FUNKTION
-
Multi-Størrelse (Inch)
27
-
Multi-Paneltype
IPS
-
Multi-Farveområde (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 99%
-
Multi-Farvedybde (antal farver)
10bit
-
Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.11685 mm x 0.11685 mm
-
Multi-Billedformat
16:9
-
Multi-Opløsning
5120 x 2880
-
Multi-Lysstyrke
500nits (Typ.), 430nits(Min)
-
Multi-Kontrastforhold (original)
1100:1 (Typ)
-
Multi-(DFC)
Nej
-
Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):
Nej
-
Multi-(GTG)
14ms
-
Multi-Visningsvinkel
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Multi-(CR≥5)
Nej
-
Multi-Buet
Nej
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input-D-Sub
Nej
-
Signal Input-DVI-D
Nej
-
Signal Input-Sammensat
Nej
-
Signal Input-Komponent
Nej
-
Signal Input-S-Video
Nej
-
Signal Input-SCART
Nej
-
Signal Input-HDMI
Nej
-
Signal Input-DisplayPort
Nej
-
Signal Input-Mini DisplayPort
Nej
-
Signal Input-Thunderbolt3
Ja(x1), 5K@60Hz, USB-C
-
Signal Input-USB-C
Nej
-
Signal Input-Andet
Nej
-
Signal Input-[Jack-placering]
Bagside
-
Signal Output-D-Sub
Nej
-
Signal Output-DVI-D
Nej
-
Signal Output-Sammensat
Nej
-
Signal Output-S-Video
Nej
-
Signal Output-Komponent
Nej
-
Signal Output-SCART
Nej
-
Signal Output-HDMI
Nej
-
Signal Output-DisplayPort
Nej
-
Signal Output-Andet
Nej
-
Signal Output-[Jack-placering]
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-RCA
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-Andet
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-[Jack-placering]
Nej
-
Lyd output-RCA
Nej
-
Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud
Nej
-
Lyd output-Line-out
Nej
-
Lyd output-Optisk ud
Nej
-
Lyd output-Andet
Nej
-
Lyd output-[Jack-placering]
N.A
HØJTTALER
-
Type
Stereohøjtalere
-
Lyd output
5W x 2
-
Andet
Nej
STRØM
-
Input/Output-Type
200W indbygget Power
-
Input/Output-Ind
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output-Output (til højttaler)
Nej
-
Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ.)
140W
-
Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
1,2W
-
Strømforbrug-DC fra (Maks)
0.5W
FREKVENS
-
Analog-H-frekvens
Nej
-
Analog-V-frekvens
Nej
-
LAN-H-frekvens
Nej
-
LAN-V-frekvens
Nej
-
HDMI-H-frekvens
Nej
-
HDMI-V-frekvens
Nej
-
DisplayPort-H-frekvens
Nej
-
DisplayPort-V-frekvens
Nej
-
DisplayPort-FreeSync V-Frekvensområde
Nej
-
USB-C-H-frekvens
30~178kHz
-
USB-C-V-frekvens
48~60Hz
OPLØSNING
-
PC-Analog
Nej
-
PC-USB-C
Nej
-
PC-Thunderbolt3
5120 x 2880@60Hz
-
Video-USB-C
Nej
-
Video-RGB
Nej
-
Video-Komponent
Nej
-
Video-Video
Nej
KONTROLTAST
-
Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)
Nej
-
Taste-type
Nej
-
LED-farve (Tændt-tilstand)
Nej
-
LED-farve (Strømbesparende tilstand)
Nej
-
[Tast-placering]
Nej
OSD
-
Sprog-Land
Nej
-
Sprog-Antal sprog
Nej
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
USB_Op
1 opstrøms (Thunderbolt3)
-
USB-port
3 nedstrøms (USB-C)
-
f-maskine
Nej
-
ez-Zooming
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PC
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Video
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fotoeffekt
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Quad-tilstand
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Lyd
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-sRGB
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-AdobeRGB
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Deep Color(xvYCC)
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-ITU Farvestandard
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-SMPT Farvestandard
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DDC/CI
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-HDCP
HDCP1.4 / 2.2
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Intelligent Auto (Auto-opløsning)
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fjernstyring
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PIP
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-POP
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PBP
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Flimmer-sikker
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Six Akse-kontrol
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fabrikskalibreret
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-H/W-kalibrering (True Color Pro)
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Plug & Play
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Tilstedeværelse registreringssensor
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Kamera
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Mikrofon
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Omgivende lysføler
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-LG On Screen Control
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Forte Pivot
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-SUPER+opløsning
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Sort Equalizer
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DAS Mode
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-FreeSync
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Markør
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DCM Sim. Tilstand
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Andre1
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Andre2
Nej
FARVE
-
Forside
Sort Ikke blank spray
-
B/afdækning
Sort Ikke blank spray
-
Fod
Sort struktur
-
Base
Sort Ikke blank spray
FOD
-
Base aftagelig
Ja (One-touch udløserknap)
-
Hældning (vinkel)
Ja (Vinkel -5 ~ 25 grader)
-
Dreje (vinkel)
Nej
-
Højde(mm)
Ja (rækkevidde110mm)
-
Drejning
Nej
-
Dobbelt hængsel
NEJ
-
Andet
NEJ
STØRRELSE/VÆGT
-
Mål-Sæt (med fod)
625.6 x 239.9 x 464.4
-
(B x D x H)-Sæt (uden fod)
625.6 x 53.8 x 375.1
-
(mm)-Boks
743 x 315 x 580
-
Vægmontering
100mm x100mm
-
vægt-Sæt (med fod)
8.5
-
(Kg)-Sæt (uden fod)
6.4
-
Boks
13.5
-
Fyld-Individuel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
IKKE RELEVANT
-
Fyld-Palle (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
162/342/456
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Lodret
-
Stand pakketype
N.A.
-
Boks printtype
Offset
-
Håndtag
Håndtag
STANDARD
-
TCO6.0
Nej
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Nej
-
EPEAT Gold
Nej
-
SEMKO
Nej
-
CB
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC, BSMI
Ja
-
KC
Ja
-
VCCI
Ja
-
RCM
Ja
-
ErP Lot 5
Nej
-
Californiens Energikommission
Nej
-
Kina CEL
Ja
-
ROHS, REACH
Ja
-
ISO13406-2
Nej
-
Medicinsk certificering
Nej
-
Ultra HD (Europa)
Nej
-
Windows 10
Nej
-
DisplayPort
Nej
-
Thunderbolt3
Ja
-
USB-C
Nej
-
USB3.0
Nej
-
FreeSync
Nej
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja (ved EU/NA/APJ SKU)
-
Thunderbolt3 kabel
Ja (Aktivt kabel, 2,0m)
-
Ekstern kalibrator ACB8300
Nej
-
D-Sub
Nej
-
DVI-D
Nej
-
DP til DP
Nej
-
mDP til DP
Nej
-
Thunderbolt
Nej
-
HDMI
Nej
-
MHL
Nej
-
USB Type C til C
Nej
-
USB Type A til C
Nej
-
PC-Audio
Nej
-
RCA 3Line
NEJ
-
RCA 5Line
NEJ
-
Vejledning til nem opsætning
Ja
-
Vejledninger om brug af produktfunktioner
Ja
-
Kalibreringsrapport (papir)
Nej
-
Vesa Design Cover
Ja
-
S/W Installations-CD
Web Download
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
