27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor

  • Visning forfra af 27&#34; UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor 27MD5KA
Nøglefunktioner

  • En ny måde til Mac
  • Ultra-Clear 218 PPI 5K Display
  • Rig farve, bedre detalje
  • Ultimativ synlighed, Fineste lysstyrke
  • Fjerner visuelt indhold fra enhver vinkel
  • Mere levende lyd, mere klar visuel i hvert scener
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

FUNKTION

  • Multi-Størrelse (Inch)

    27

  • Multi-Paneltype

    IPS

  • Multi-Farveområde (CIE1931)

    DCI-P3 99%

  • Multi-Farvedybde (antal farver)

    10bit

  • Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.11685 mm x 0.11685 mm

  • Multi-Billedformat

    16:9

  • Multi-Opløsning

    5120 x 2880

  • Multi-Lysstyrke

    500nits (Typ.), 430nits(Min)

  • Multi-Kontrastforhold (original)

    1100:1 (Typ)

  • Multi-(DFC)

    Nej

  • Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):

    Nej

  • Multi-(GTG)

    14ms

  • Multi-Visningsvinkel

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Multi-(CR≥5)

    Nej

  • Multi-Buet

    Nej

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input-D-Sub

    Nej

  • Signal Input-DVI-D

    Nej

  • Signal Input-Sammensat

    Nej

  • Signal Input-Komponent

    Nej

  • Signal Input-S-Video

    Nej

  • Signal Input-SCART

    Nej

  • Signal Input-HDMI

    Nej

  • Signal Input-DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Signal Input-Mini DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Signal Input-Thunderbolt3

    Ja(x1), 5K@60Hz, USB-C

  • Signal Input-USB-C

    Nej

  • Signal Input-Andet

    Nej

  • Signal Input-[Jack-placering]

    Bagside

  • Signal Output-D-Sub

    Nej

  • Signal Output-DVI-D

    Nej

  • Signal Output-Sammensat

    Nej

  • Signal Output-S-Video

    Nej

  • Signal Output-Komponent

    Nej

  • Signal Output-SCART

    Nej

  • Signal Output-HDMI

    Nej

  • Signal Output-DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Signal Output-Andet

    Nej

  • Signal Output-[Jack-placering]

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-RCA

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-Andet

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-[Jack-placering]

    Nej

  • Lyd output-RCA

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Line-out

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Optisk ud

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Andet

    Nej

  • Lyd output-[Jack-placering]

    N.A

HØJTTALER

  • Type

    Stereohøjtalere

  • Lyd output

    5W x 2

  • Andet

    Nej

STRØM

  • Input/Output-Type

    200W indbygget Power

  • Input/Output-Ind

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Input/Output-Output (til højttaler)

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ.)

    140W

  • Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    1,2W

  • Strømforbrug-DC fra (Maks)

    0.5W

FREKVENS

  • Analog-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • Analog-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • LAN-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • LAN-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • HDMI-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • HDMI-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • DisplayPort-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • DisplayPort-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • DisplayPort-FreeSync V-Frekvensområde

    Nej

  • USB-C-H-frekvens

    30~178kHz

  • USB-C-V-frekvens

    48~60Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC-Analog

    Nej

  • PC-USB-C

    Nej

  • PC-Thunderbolt3

    5120 x 2880@60Hz

  • Video-USB-C

    Nej

  • Video-RGB

    Nej

  • Video-Komponent

    Nej

  • Video-Video

    Nej

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)

    Nej

  • Taste-type

    Nej

  • LED-farve (Tændt-tilstand)

    Nej

  • LED-farve (Strømbesparende tilstand)

    Nej

  • [Tast-placering]

    Nej

OSD

  • Sprog-Land

    Nej

  • Sprog-Antal sprog

    Nej

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • USB_Op

    1 opstrøms (Thunderbolt3)

  • USB-port

    3 nedstrøms (USB-C)

  • f-maskine

    Nej

  • ez-Zooming

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PC

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Video

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fotoeffekt

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Quad-tilstand

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Lyd

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-sRGB

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-AdobeRGB

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Deep Color(xvYCC)

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-ITU Farvestandard

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-SMPT Farvestandard

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DDC/CI

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-HDCP

    HDCP1.4 / 2.2

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Intelligent Auto (Auto-opløsning)

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fjernstyring

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PIP

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-POP

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PBP

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Flimmer-sikker

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Six Akse-kontrol

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fabrikskalibreret

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-H/W-kalibrering (True Color Pro)

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Plug & Play

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Tilstedeværelse registreringssensor

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Kamera

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Mikrofon

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Omgivende lysføler

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-LG On Screen Control

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Forte Pivot

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-SUPER+opløsning

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Sort Equalizer

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DAS Mode

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-FreeSync

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Markør

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DCM Sim. Tilstand

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Andre1

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Andre2

    Nej

FARVE

  • Forside

    Sort Ikke blank spray

  • B/afdækning

    Sort Ikke blank spray

  • Fod

    Sort struktur

  • Base

    Sort Ikke blank spray

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    Ja (One-touch udløserknap)

  • Hældning (vinkel)

    Ja (Vinkel -5 ~ 25 grader)

  • Dreje (vinkel)

    Nej

  • Højde(mm)

    Ja (rækkevidde110mm)

  • Drejning

    Nej

  • Dobbelt hængsel

    NEJ

  • Andet

    NEJ

STØRRELSE/VÆGT

  • Mål-Sæt (med fod)

    625.6 x 239.9 x 464.4

  • (B x D x H)-Sæt (uden fod)

    625.6 x 53.8 x 375.1

  • (mm)-Boks

    743 x 315 x 580

  • Vægmontering

    100mm x100mm

  • vægt-Sæt (med fod)

    8.5

  • (Kg)-Sæt (uden fod)

    6.4

  • Boks

    13.5

  • Fyld-Individuel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    IKKE RELEVANT

  • Fyld-Palle (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    162/342/456

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Lodret

  • Stand pakketype

    N.A.

  • Boks printtype

    Offset

  • Håndtag

    Håndtag

STANDARD

  • TCO6.0

    Nej

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Nej

  • EPEAT Gold

    Nej

  • SEMKO

    Nej

  • CB

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC, BSMI

    Ja

  • KC

    Ja

  • VCCI

    Ja

  • RCM

    Ja

  • ErP Lot 5

    Nej

  • Californiens Energikommission

    Nej

  • Kina CEL

    Ja

  • ROHS, REACH

    Ja

  • ISO13406-2

    Nej

  • Medicinsk certificering

    Nej

  • Ultra HD (Europa)

    Nej

  • Windows 10

    Nej

  • DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Thunderbolt3

    Ja

  • USB-C

    Nej

  • USB3.0

    Nej

  • FreeSync

    Nej

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja (ved EU/NA/APJ SKU)

  • Thunderbolt3 kabel

    Ja (Aktivt kabel, 2,0m)

  • Ekstern kalibrator ACB8300

    Nej

  • D-Sub

    Nej

  • DVI-D

    Nej

  • DP til DP

    Nej

  • mDP til DP

    Nej

  • Thunderbolt

    Nej

  • HDMI

    Nej

  • MHL

    Nej

  • USB Type C til C

    Nej

  • USB Type A til C

    Nej

  • PC-Audio

    Nej

  • RCA 3Line

    NEJ

  • RCA 5Line

    NEJ

  • Vejledning til nem opsætning

    Ja

  • Vejledninger om brug af produktfunktioner

    Ja

  • Kalibreringsrapport (papir)

    Nej

  • Vesa Design Cover

    Ja

  • S/W Installations-CD

    Web Download

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

