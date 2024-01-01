Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor
27MD5KLP_EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Køb det her

Support

27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor

27MD5KLP_EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor

27MD5KLP-B
()
  • Visning forfra af 27&#34; UltraFine™ 5K Monitor 27MD5KLP-B
  • LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
  • LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
  • LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
  • LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
  • LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
  • LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
  • LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
  • LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
Visning forfra af 27&#34; UltraFine™ 5K Monitor 27MD5KLP-B
LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B
LG 27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor, 27MD5KLP-B

Nøglefunktioner

  • 5K (5120 x 2880) IPS-skærm
  • P3 & 500nits
  • Thunderbolt™ 3
  • Mac-kompatibilitet
  • Indbygget kamera og højttaler
Mere

LG UltraFine™ Display

Den perfekte ledsager til Mac

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display giver en komplet løsning til Mac-brugere.

218 PPI 5K Display

Din drøm af et Clear Display

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display er over 50% større end en 4K-skærm med hensyn til rå pixelantal, og med 218 PPI leveres enestående detaljeret billede og skarp tekst. Så du kan opleve mere klarhed og præcision på en stor 5K-skærm.

P3 & 500 nits

Bredt farvespektrum, høj lysstyrke

Med understøttelse af P3 & 500 nits lysstyrke udtrykker LG's UltraFine™ 5K-skærm knivskarp tekst og livagtige billeder med bredere farvespektrum og flere farver.

Thunderbolt™ 3

Mac Optimal Universal Port

27MD5KLP-B med Thunderbolt™ 3 kan overføre 5K-video, lyd og data og oplader samtidig enhederne med op til 94 W med et enkelt kabel. Den kraftfulde port er fuldt kompatibel med Thunderbolt™ 3-kompatibel Mac, USB-C™-kompatibel Mac eller iPad Pro.

*USB Type-C™-kompatibel Mac eller iPad Pro kan tilsluttes via det medfølgende USB Type-C™-kabel.

Skærmkontrol

Problemfri macOS integration

Detaljeret skærmkontrol af indstillinger, såsom lys- og lydstyrke, kan udføres ved hjælp af macOS, uden at du behøver at bruge nogen fysiske knapper på skærmen.
Indbygget kamera og højttaler

Klare billeder og levende lyd

Med indbyggede stereohøjttalere, kamera og mikrofon fås en rig multimedieoplevelse. LG UltraFine™ 5K Display er det bedste valg til underholdning og kommunikation såsom film, FaceTime-opkald og online chat.

Højdejusterbart stativ

En fleksibel arbejdsstation

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display er udstyret med praktisk højde/vippejustering og tilbyder nem vægopsætning ved hjælp af VESA monteringsbeslag*. Så kan brugerne skabe et mere personligt og behageligt miljø for optimal ydeevne.

*VESA monteringsbeslag medfølger ikke.

Key Feature

  • 5K (5120 x 2880) IPS-skærm
  • P3 & 500nits
  • Thunderbolt™ 3
  • Mac-kompatibilitet
  • Indbygget kamera og højttaler
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (tommer / cm)

    27" / 68,29 cm

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1976)

    DCI-P3 99% (typ.)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1,07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,11685 x 0,11685

  • Billedformat

    16:09

  • Opløsning

    5120 x 2880

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    500 cd/m²

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1100:1 (Typ)

  • (GTG)

    14ms

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Thunderbolt

    Ja (1ea), USB-C kompatibel, Delta Transmission, 94W Effekt ydelse

  • USB Opstrøm

    Ja (via Thunderbolt)

  • USB Nedstrøm

    Ja (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

HØJTTALER

  • Lyd output

    5W x 2ch

  • Andet

    Rich Bass

STRØM

  • Type

    Indbygget

  • Ind

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Normal tændt (EPA)

    45,65 W

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    140 W

  • Normal tændt (Maks)

    200 W

  • Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    1 W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    0,3W

FREKVENS

  • Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)

    5120 x 2880 @ 60Hz

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • Kamera

    Ja

  • Mikrofon

    Ja

FOD

  • Vis positionsjusteringer

    Hældning/Højde

  • Vægmontering (mm)

    100 x 100

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    625,6 x 239,9 x 574,4 (op) 625,5 x 239,9 x 464,4 (ned)

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    625,6 x 53,8 x 375,1

  • Boks

    743 x 315 x 573

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100x100

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    8.5

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    6.4

  • Boks

    13.5

TILBEHØR

  • Thunderbolt

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja (type C)

  • Andet

    Vægmonteret afdækning

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

Find lokalt

Find a retailer.