27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*USB Type-C™-kompatibel Mac eller iPad Pro kan tilsluttes via det medfølgende USB Type-C™-kabel.
*VESA monteringsbeslag medfølger ikke.
Key Feature
-
5K (5120 x 2880) IPS-skærm
-
P3 & 500nits
-
Thunderbolt™ 3
-
Mac-kompatibilitet
-
Indbygget kamera og højttaler
Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (tommer / cm)
27" / 68,29 cm
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Farveområde (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 99% (typ.)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1,07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,11685 x 0,11685
-
Billedformat
16:09
-
Opløsning
5120 x 2880
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
500 cd/m²
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1100:1 (Typ)
-
(GTG)
14ms
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Thunderbolt
Ja (1ea), USB-C kompatibel, Delta Transmission, 94W Effekt ydelse
-
USB Opstrøm
Ja (via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Nedstrøm
Ja (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
HØJTTALER
-
Lyd output
5W x 2ch
-
Andet
Rich Bass
STRØM
-
Type
Indbygget
-
Ind
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Normal tændt (EPA)
45,65 W
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
140 W
-
Normal tændt (Maks)
200 W
-
Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
1 W
-
DC fra (Maks)
0,3W
FREKVENS
-
Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
5120 x 2880 @ 60Hz
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
Kamera
Ja
-
Mikrofon
Ja
FOD
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Hældning/Højde
-
Vægmontering (mm)
100 x 100
MÅL(B*D*H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
625,6 x 239,9 x 574,4 (op) 625,5 x 239,9 x 464,4 (ned)
-
Sæt (uden fod)
625,6 x 53,8 x 375,1
-
Boks
743 x 315 x 573
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
100x100
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
8.5
-
Sæt (uden fod)
6.4
-
Boks
13.5
TILBEHØR
-
Thunderbolt
Ja
-
USB
Ja (type C)
-
Andet
Vægmonteret afdækning
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
Find lokalt
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.