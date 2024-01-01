We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31,5'' 4K IPS kirurgisk monitor
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Størrelse [tommer]
31.5
-
Billedformatforhold
16:9
-
Overfladebehandling
Beskyttelsesglas (1,6t, antirefleks, antifingeraftryk)
-
Responstid
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Opløsning
3840 x 2160
-
Pixelafstand [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
800
-
Kontrastforhold (typ.)
1000:1
-
Farverum (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Farvebit
10bit
FORBINDELSE
-
12G-SDI
Ja
-
3G-SDI
Ja
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
Ja (Ind 1 stk. / Ud 1 stk.)
-
Komponent (Opløsning)
NEJ
-
Composite (Opløsning)
NEJ
-
HDMI
Ja (1 stk.)
-
Daisy Chain
NEJ
-
DisplayPort
Ja (Ind 1 stk. / Ud 1 stk.)
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
NEJ
-
RS-232
Ja
-
S-Video
NEJ
-
USB-nedstrømsport
Ja (1 stk./ver2.0)
-
USB-opstrømsport
Ja (1 stk./ver2.0)
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
Auto-lyssensor
NEJ
-
Smart energibesparelse
Ja
-
PIP
Ja
-
PBP
2PBP/3PBP/4PBP
-
Flimmerfri
Ja
-
Hw-kalibrering
HW Calibration Ready
-
Sort stabilisator
Ja
-
Belysning
NEJ
-
Læsertilstand
NEJ
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
-
Genvejstast
Ja (2 nøgler)
-
Tilstedeværelsessensor
NEJ
-
Frontsensor
NEJ
-
Farvetemperatur
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)
-
Rotations- og spejlmodus
Ja
-
Failover input-switch
Ja
-
Fokusvisning
NEJ
-
Lysboksmode
NEJ
-
Lysstyrkestabilisering
Ja
-
Patologimodus
NEJ
-
DICOM-kompatibel
Ja
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
MEKANISK
-
Display position justeringer
NEJ
-
Rammeløst design
Normal
-
Vægbeslag [mm]
200 x 100 & 100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
NEJ
-
Mekanisk tænd/sluk-knap
Ja
DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE
-
Vægt i emballage [kg]
18.5
-
Vægt med stand [kg]
NEJ
-
Vægt uden stand [kg]
13.5
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug (DC off)
Mindre end 0,3W
-
AC-indgang
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC-udgang
24V, 7.5A
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)
180W
TILBEHØR
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Kalibreringsrapport (Papir)
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
DVI-D (Farve/Længde)
NEJ
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
HDMI (Farve/Længde)
Ja
-
Strømkabel
Ja
-
USB3.0-opstrømskabel
NEJ
SW-APPLIKATION
-
Dobbelt controller
NEJ
-
LG Kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)
Ja
-
Qubyx
NEJ
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
CE
Ja
-
RoHS
Ja
-
IP (Front/Undtagen fronten)
IP35/IP32
-
Hærværkssikret
IK06
-
KGMP
Ja
-
KC (for Republikken Korea)
NEJ
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
Ja
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
Ja
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
Ja
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
Ja
-
FDA
Class I
-
ISO13485
Ja
-
GMP
Ja
-
WEEE
Ja
-
MFDS
Ja
-
REACH
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
