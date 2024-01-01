We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
FUNKTION
-
Multi-Størrelse(Inch)
42,51"
-
Multi-Paneltype
IPS
-
Multi-Farveområde (CIE1931)
72%
-
Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)
1.06Milliard Farve
-
Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.2451x0.2451
-
Multi-Billedformat
16:9
-
Multi-Opløsning
3840x2160
-
Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)
350cd/m2
-
Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)
1000:1
-
Multi-(DFC)
Mega
-
Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):
Nej
-
Multi-(GTG)
5ms
-
Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Multi-(CR≥5)
Nej
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signalinput-D-Sub
Nej
-
Signalinput-DVI-D
Nej
-
Signalinput-Sammensat
Nej
-
Signalinput-S-Video
Nej
-
Signalinput-S-Komponent
Nej
-
Signalinput-SCART
Nej
-
Signalinput-HDMI
HDMI1.4(x2ea), HDMI2.0(x2ea)
-
Signalinput-DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
Signalinput-mini DisplayPort
Nej
-
Signalinput-Thunderbolt
Nej
-
Signalinput-USB type-C
JA
-
Signalinput-Andet
RS232C
-
Signalinput-[ Jack-placering ]
Lodret type
-
Signal Output-D-Sub
Nej
-
Signal Output-DVI-D
Nej
-
Signal Output-Sammensat
Nej
-
Signal Output-S-Video
Nej
-
Signal Output-Komponent
Nej
-
Signal Output-SCART
Nej
-
Signal Output-HDMI
Nej
-
Signal Output-DisplayPort
Nej
-
Signal Output-Andet
Nej
-
Signal Output-[ Jack-placering ]
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-RCA
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-Andet
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-[ Jack-placering ]
Nej
-
Lyd output-RCA
Nej
-
Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
-
Lyd output-Line-out
Nej
-
Lyd output-Optisk ud
Nej
-
Lyd output-Andet
Nej
-
Lyd output-[ Jack-placering ]
Lodret type
HØJTTALER
-
Type
Nej
-
Lyd output
10W(2ea)
-
Andet
Nej
STRØM
-
Input/Output-Type
Indbygget power
-
Input/Output-Ind
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Input/Output-Output(til højttaler)
Nej
-
Strømforbrug-Normal til(EPA Typ.)
TBD
-
Strømforbrug-Normal Tændt(fabrik ud-tilstand Typ.)
TBD
-
Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
1,2w under
-
Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)
0,3W under
FREKVENS
-
Analog-H-frekvens
Nej
-
Analog-V-frekvens
Nej
-
LAN-H-frekvens
Nej
-
LAN-V-frekvens
Nej
-
HDMI-H-frekvens
30~135kHZ
-
HDMI-V-frekvens
56~61HZ
-
DisplayPort-H-frekvens
30~135kHZ
-
DisplayPort-V-frekvens
56~61HZ
-
DisplayPort-FreeSync V-Frekvensområde
Nej
-
USB-C-H-frekvens
30~135kHZ
-
USB-C-V-frekvens
56~61HZ
OPLØSNING
-
PC-Analog
Nej
-
PC-HDMI
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC-DP
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC-Thunderbolt
Nej
-
Video-HDMI
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Video-RGB
Nej
-
Video-Komponent
Nej
-
Video-Video
Nej
KONTROLTAST
-
Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)
1 Joystick
-
Taste-type
Joystick
-
LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)
Hvid
-
LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)
Hvid blinkende
-
[ Tast-placering ]
Bund
OSD
-
Sprog-Land
Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Ukrainsk, Kinesisk (Forenklet, Traditionel), Japansk, Koreansk
-
Sprog-Antal sprog
17
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
USB_Op
Nej
-
USB_Ned
2
-
f-maskine
Nej
-
ez-Zooming
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PC
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Video
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fotoeffekt
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Quad-tilstand
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Lyd
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-sRGB
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-AdobeRGB
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Deep Color(xvYCC)
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-ITU Farvestandard
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-SMPT Farvestandard
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DDC/CI
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-HDCP
Ja(HDCP 2.2)
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Intelligent Auto (Auto-opløsning)
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fjernstyring
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PIP
Ja (2PIP)
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-POP
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PBP
Ja (4PBP)
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Læsetilstand
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Six Akse-kontrol
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fabrikskalibreret
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-H/W-kalibrering (True Color Pro)
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Plug & Play
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Tilstedeværelse registreringssensor
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-On Screen Control
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Forte Pivot
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-SUPER+opløsning
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Sort Equalizer
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DAS Mode
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-FreeSync
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DICOM-tilstand
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Hurtig opladning
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Dual kontroller
Ja
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Andet
Nej
FARVE
-
Forside
Matsort
-
Bagbeklædning
Matsort
-
Fod
Matsort
-
Base
Matsort
FOD
-
Base aftagelig
JA
-
Tilt(vinkel)
Ja (vinkel -5~10)
-
Dreje(vinkel)
Nej
-
Højde(mm)
Nej
-
Pivot
Nej
-
Dobbelt hængsel
NEJ
-
Andet
NEJ
STØRRELSE/VÆGT
-
Mål-Sæt (med fod)
967 x 275 x 647,6 mm
-
(B*D*H)-Sæt (uden fod)
967 x 70,6 x 575,2 mm
-
(mm)-Boks
1065 x 285 x 658 mm
-
(mm)-Vægmontering
200mm x 200mm
-
vægt-Sæt (med fod)
15,9kg
-
(Kg)-Sæt (uden fod)
12,3kg
-
Boks
20kg
-
Fyld-Individuel(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
126 / 264 / 352
-
Fyld-Palle(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
120 / 264 / 264
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Lodret
-
Stand pakketype
Aftaget
-
Boks printtype
Flexo
-
Håndtag
Håndteringshul
STANDARD
-
TCO6.0
Nej
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Nej
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
EPEAT Gold
Ja
-
SEMKO
Nej
-
CB
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC, BSMI
Nej
-
KC
Ja
-
VCCI
Nej
-
C-TICK
Nej
-
EPA
Nej
-
Erp
Ja
-
ROHS, REACH
Ja
-
ISO13406-2
Nej
-
Medicinsk certificering
Nej
-
Ultra HD (Europa)
Nej
-
Windows 10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
Thunderbolt
Nej
-
USB3.0
Nej
-
USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode
Nej
-
FreeSync
Nej
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja
-
Ekstern kalibrator ACB8300
Nej
-
D-Sub
Nej
-
DVI-D
Nej
-
DP til DP
Ja
-
mDP til DP
Nej
-
Thunderbolt
Nej
-
HDMI
Ja
-
MHL
Nej
-
USB Type C til C
Nej
-
USB Type A til C
Ja
-
PC-Audio
Nej
-
RCA 3Line
NEJ
-
RCA 5Line
NEJ
-
Vejledning til nem opsætning
Ja
-
Kalibreringsrapport(papir)
Ja
-
S/W Installations-CD
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
