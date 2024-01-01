42,5” 4K UHD IPS-skærm

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*For at downloade seneste OnScreen Control, besøg LG.com.
Key Feature
-
42,5" UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS
-
USB Type-C™
-
Antirefleks/dis
-
HDR10 med 400nits (typ.)
-
4 PBP, PIP, OnScreen Control
Alle specifikationer
SKÆRM
-
EAN
8806098699773
-
Oprindelsesland
Kina
-
Garanti
2 år
-
Størrelse (tommer)
42,5 tommer
-
Størrelse (cm)
107,9 cm
-
Opløsning
3840 x 2160
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformat
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0,2451 x 0,2451
-
Lysstyrke (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Farveområde (Min.)
N/A
-
Farveområde (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1,07B
-
Kontrastforhold (Min.)
700:1
-
Kontrastforhold (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Reaktionstid
8ms (GtG @ hurtigere)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Overfladebehandling
Antirefleks 3H
-
Buet
NEJ
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEJ
-
HDR-effekt
JA
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
NEJ
-
Bredere farveskala
NEJ
-
Farvekalibreret
JA
-
HW-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Auto-lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Flimmer-sikker
JA
-
Læsetilstand
JA
-
Farvesvaghed
JA
-
Super opløsning+
JA
-
1 ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEJ
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEJ
-
RADEON FreeSync™
NEJ
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
NEJ
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
NEJ
-
Sphere Lighting
NEJ
-
PBP
JA (2PBP/4PBP)
-
PIP
JA
-
Smart Energibesparelse
JA
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
SW APPLIKATION
-
True Color Pro
NEJ
-
Dual kontroller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEJ
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
D-sub (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
DVI
NEJ
-
DVI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
JA (4ea)
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz (HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz (HDMI2.0)
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 stk.)
-
DP-version
1,4
-
DP (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEJ
-
mDP-version
N/A
-
mDP (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Strømforsyning)
N/A
-
USB-C
JA (1 stk.)
-
USB-C (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
JA
-
USB-C (Dataoverførsel)
JA
-
USB-C (Strømforsyning)
60 W
-
Sløjfeanlæg
NEJ
-
USB-opstrømsport
NEJ
-
USB-nedstrømsport
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Lyd Ind
NEJ
-
Mikrofonindgang
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
JA
-
Linje ud
NEJ
LYD
-
Højttaler
JA
-
Højttaler_Output (enhed)
10W
-
Højttaler_kanal
2kn
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
Maxx Lyd
NEJ
-
Rich Bass
JA
STRØM
-
Type
Indbygget power
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Strømforbrug (Typ.)
95W
-
Strømforbrug (Maks.)
200W
-
Strømforbrug (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
0,5W
-
Strømforbrug (DC fra)
Mindre end 0,3W
MEKANISK
-
Positionsjustering af skærm
Vipning
-
Vægmonterbar
200 x 200 mm
DIMENSIONER/VÆGT
-
Mål med fod (B x D x H)
967 x 647,6 x 275 mm
-
Mål uden fod (B x D x H)
967 x 575,2 x 70,6 mm
-
Forsendelsesmål (B x D x H)
1065 x 658 x 285 mm
-
Vægt med fod
17,5 kg
-
Vægt uden fod
13,8 kg
-
Forsendelsesvægt
21,5 kg
TILBEHØR
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA (4ea)
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP til DP
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB Type C
JA
-
USB type C til A han/hun
NEJ
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
USB 3.0 opstrømskabel
NEJ
-
PC-Audio
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
JA
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
Find lokalt
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.