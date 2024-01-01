27" Klasse UltraGear™ QHD IPS Gaming-skærm med G-Sync® kompatibel

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (tommer / cm)
27“/68,5 cm
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Farveområde (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Type.), sRGB 90% (Min.)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1,07 B
-
Pixel-pitch (mm)
0,2331 x 0,2331
-
Billedformat
0.672916666666667
-
Opløsning
2560 x 1440
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
350 cd (typ)/280 cd (Min)
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
1ms (hurtigere)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178
INDGANG/UDGANG TIL STIK
-
HDMI
Ja (2 hver)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (vers. 1.4, 1 hver)
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
LYD
-
Højttaler
Nej
STRØM
-
Type
Adapter
-
Ind
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
51W
-
Normal tændt (maks.)
54W
-
Strømbesparelse/dvaletilstand (maks)
Under 0,5 W
-
DC fra (maks.)
Under 0,3 W
FREKVENS
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
2560 x 1440 8 bit @ 144Hz
-
DisplayPort (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
2560 x 1440 10 bit @ 144Hz
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
-
Farvekalibreret
Ja
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Læsetilstand
Ja
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja (Lav billedkompensation)
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Andet
G sync kompatibel
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
FOD
-
Positionsjustering af skærm
Vipning/højde/drejning
-
Vægmontering (mm)
100 x 100
MÅL(B*D*H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
614,2 x 274,4 x 574,8 (up)
614,2 x 274,4 x 464,8 (ned)
-
Sæt (uden fod)
614,2 x 56,3 x 364,8
-
Boks
741 x 522 x 208
-
Vægbeslag, størrelse (mm)
100 x 100
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
6.1
-
Sæt (uden fod)
4.2
-
Boks
9.2
TILBEHØR
-
HDMI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
