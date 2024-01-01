31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440) Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
SKÆRM
-
Størrelse (Inch)
31,5 tommer
-
Størrelse (cm)
80,0cm
-
Opløsning
2560 x 1440
-
Paneltype
VA
-
Billedformat
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,2724 x 0,2724 mm
-
Lysstyrke (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Farveområde (Min.)
NEJ
-
Farveområde (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16.7M
-
Kontrastforhold (Min.)
1800:1
-
Kontrastforhold (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Reaktionstid
5ms (GtG @ hurtigere), 1ms MBR
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Buet
NEJ
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
NEJ
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEJ
-
HDR-effekt
NEJ
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
NEJ
-
Bredere farveskala
NEJ
-
Farvekalibreret
JA
-
HW-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Auto-lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Læsetilstand
JA
-
Farvesvaghed
NEJ
-
Super opløsning+
NEJ
-
1 ms Motion Blur Reduction
JA
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEJ
-
RADEON FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
NEJ
-
PBP
NEJ
-
PIP
NEJ
-
Smart Energibesparelse
JA
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
SW APPLIKATION
-
True Color Pro
NEJ
-
Dual kontroller
NEJ
-
OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)
JA
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
D-sub (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
NEJ
-
DVI
NEJ
-
DVI (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
NEJ
-
HDMI
Ja (2 hver)
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1ea)
-
DP Version
1,2
-
DP (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 144Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEJ
-
mDP Version
NEJ
-
mDP (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Strømforsyning)
NEJ
-
USB-C
NEJ
-
USB-C (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
NEJ
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NEJ
-
USB-C (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
USB-C (Strømforsyning)
NEJ
-
Sløjfeanlæg
NEJ
-
USB opstrømsport
NEJ
-
USB nedstrømsport
NEJ
-
Lyd Ind
NEJ
-
Mikrofon ind
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefon udgang
JA
-
Linje ud
NEJ
LYD
-
Højttaler
NEJ
-
Højttaler_Output (enhed)
NEJ
-
Højttaler_kanal
NEJ
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
Maxx Lyd
NEJ
-
Rich Bass
NEJ
STRØM
-
Type
Ekstern strøm (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Strømforbrug (Typ.)
44W
-
Strømforbrug (Maks.)
49W
-
Strømforbrug (Energy Star)
NA (understøtter ikke ES7.0 standard)
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,5W
-
Strømforbrug (DC fra)
Mindre end 0,3W
MEKANISK
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Vipning/Højde/Dreje/Drejetap
-
Vægmonterbar
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONER/VÆGT
-
Mål med stativ (B x D x H)
715,2 x 603,9 x 272,2 mm (Op)
715,2 x 493,9 x 272,2 mm (Ned)
-
Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)
715,2 x 423,9 x 57,1 mm
-
Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)
927 x 516 x 213 mm
-
Vægt med stativ
8,3kg
-
Vægt uden stativ
6,5kg
-
Vægt i forsendelse
12,1kg
TILBEHØR
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
NEJ
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP til DP
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB Type C
NEJ
-
USB type C til A Gender
NEJ
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
USB3.0 Opstrømskabel
NEJ
-
PC-Audio
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
