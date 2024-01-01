Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Gaming Monitor

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Gaming Monitor

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Gaming Monitor

34GK950F
()
  Visning forfra af 34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Gaming Monitor 34GK950F
Visning forfra af 34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Gaming Monitor 34GK950F
Nøglefunktioner

  • 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD
  • DCI-P3 98% med Nano IPS
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • Farvekalibreret
  • 144Hz, 1ms MBR
  • Radeon FreeSync™ 2
Mere
Alle specifikationer

GENERAL

  • Størrelse (Inch / cm)

    34"/86,72cm Buet

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1976)

    DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1,07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,2325 x 0,2325

  • Billedformat

    21:09

  • Opløsning

    3440 x 1440

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    400cd (Typ.) / 320cd (Min.)

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • (GTG)

    5ms (hurtigere)

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 hver)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (vers. 1.4, 1 hver)

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

  • USB Opstrøm

    Ja (1 hver / vers. 3.0)

  • USB Nedstrøm

    Ja (2 hver / vers. 3.0)

HØJTTALER

  • Lyd - Højttaler

    Ikke tilgængelig

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    95W (typ.), 140W (max.)

  • Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    Under 0,5W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    Under 0,3W

FREKVENS

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning med opdateringshastigheden)

    3440 x 1440 @ 85Hz

  • DisplayPort (Maks. opløsning med opdateringshastigheden)

    3440 x 1440 @ 144Hz

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

  • Nano IPS™ -teknologi

    Ja

  • Bredere farveskala

    Ja

  • Farvekalibreret

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Læse tilstand

    Ja

  • 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Ja

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Ja

  • Freesync

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Crosshair

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja

FOD

  • Vis positionsjusteringer

    Hældning/Højde

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    819,4 x 286,5 x 572,6 (Op)
    819,4 x 286,5 x 462,6 (Ned)

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    819,4 x 104,0 x 361,9

  • Boks

    983 x 207 x 520

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    7.3

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    5.5

  • Boks

    10.8

TILBEHØR

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB3.0 Opstrømskabel

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

