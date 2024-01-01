We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Gaming Monitor
Alle specifikationer
GENERAL
-
Størrelse (Inch / cm)
34"/86,72cm Buet
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Farveområde (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1,07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,2325 x 0,2325
-
Billedformat
21:09
-
Opløsning
3440 x 1440
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
400cd (Typ.) / 320cd (Min.)
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
5ms (hurtigere)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Ja (2 hver)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (vers. 1.4, 1 hver)
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
-
USB Opstrøm
Ja (1 hver / vers. 3.0)
-
USB Nedstrøm
Ja (2 hver / vers. 3.0)
HØJTTALER
-
Lyd - Højttaler
Ikke tilgængelig
STRØM
-
Type
Adapter
-
Ind
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
95W (typ.), 140W (max.)
-
Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
Under 0,5W
-
DC fra (Maks)
Under 0,3W
FREKVENS
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning med opdateringshastigheden)
3440 x 1440 @ 85Hz
-
DisplayPort (Maks. opløsning med opdateringshastigheden)
3440 x 1440 @ 144Hz
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
Ja
-
Bredere farveskala
Ja
-
Farvekalibreret
Ja
-
Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Læse tilstand
Ja
-
1 ms Motion Blur Reduction
Ja
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
FOD
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Hældning/Højde
MÅL(B*D*H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
819,4 x 286,5 x 572,6 (Op)
819,4 x 286,5 x 462,6 (Ned)
-
Sæt (uden fod)
819,4 x 104,0 x 361,9
-
Boks
983 x 207 x 520
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
100 x 100
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
7.3
-
Sæt (uden fod)
5.5
-
Boks
10.8
TILBEHØR
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB3.0 Opstrømskabel
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
