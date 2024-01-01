Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming-skærm med NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE
34GP950G EU (E).pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
34" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming-skærm med NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE

34GP950G EU (E).pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Nøglefunktioner

  • 34” UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440)
  • Nano IPS 1 ms (GtG)
  • 144Hz (O/C 180Hz)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE
  • Sphere Lighting 2.0
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Størrelse (tommer)

    34 tommer

  • Størrelse (cm)

    86,7 cm

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 2160

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformat

    21:09

  • Pixel Pitch

    0,2325 x 0,2325 mm

  • Lysstyrke (Min.)

    360 cd/m²

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    450 cd/m²

  • Farveområde (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Farveområde (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1,07 mia.

  • Kontrastforhold (Min.)

    700:01:00

  • Kontrastforhold (Typ.)

    1000:01:00

  • Reaktionstid

    1 ms (GtG @ hurtigere)

  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Overfladebehandling

    Antirefleks

  • Buet

    JA

EGENSKABER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR-effekt

    NEJ

  • Nano IPS™ -teknologi

    JA

  • Bredere farveskala

    JA

  • Farvekalibreret

    JA

  • HW-kalibrering

    NEJ

  • Auto-lysstyrke

    NEJ

  • Flicker safe

    JA

  • Læsetilstand

    JA

  • Farvesvaghed

    NEJ

  • Super opløsning+

    NEJ

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NEJ

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NEJ

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    NEJ

  • Black Stabilizer

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Crosshair

    JA

  • FPS Skranke

    JA

  • OverClocking

    JA

  • Brugerdefineret nøgle

    JA

  • Auto Input-kontakt

    JA

  • Sphere Lighting

    JA

  • PBP

    NEJ

  • PIP

    NEJ

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    NEJ

  • Kamera

    NEJ

  • Mikrofon

    NEJ

ANDET(FUNKTION)

  • DP Adaptive-Sync, brugerdefineret nøgle, grafisk GUI

    SW APPLIKATION

  • True Color Pro

    NEJ

  • Dual kontroller

    NEJ

  • OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)

    JA

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    JA

FORBINDELSE

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • DVI

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA (1 stk.)

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    3440x1440 10bit ved 85Hz
    3440x1440 8bit ved 100Hz

  • DisplayPort

    JA (1 stk.)

  • DP-version

    1.4

  • DP (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    3440x1440 10bit RGB444 ved 144Hz,
    3440x1440 10bit YUV422 ved 180Hz (O/C),
    3440x1440 8bit RGB444 ved 180Hz (O/C)

  • Mini DisplayPort

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (dataoverførsel)

    NEJ

  • USB-C

    NEJ

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    NEJ

  • USB-C (dataoverførsel)

    NEJ

  • Sløjfeanlæg

    NEJ

  • USB opstrømsport

    JA (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB nedstrømsport

    JA(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Lyd Ind

    NEJ

  • Mikrofonindgang

    NEJ

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    JA

  • Linje ud

    NEJ

LYD

  • Højttaler

    NEJ

  • Bluetooth-forbindelse

    NEJ

  • Maxx Lyd

    NEJ

  • Rich Bass

    NEJ

STRØM

  • Type

    Ekstern strøm (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Strømforbrug (Typ.)

    65 W

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,3 W

  • Strømforbrug (DC fra)

    Mindre end 0,3 W

MEKANISK

  • Vis positionsjusteringer

    Hældning/Højde

  • Vægmonterbar

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONER/VÆGT

  • Mål med stativ (B x D x H)

    816,2 x 579,8 x 312,2 (op)
    816,2 x 469,8 x 312,2 (ned)

  • Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)

    816,2 x 361,4 x 108,1

  • Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)

    979 x 521 x 245

  • Vægt med stativ

    9,1 kg

  • Vægt uden fod

    7,0 kg

  • Vægt i forsendelse

    13,1 kg

TILBEHØR

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • mDP til DP

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB Type C

    NEJ

  • USB type C til A han/hun

    NEJ

  • USB A til B

    NEJ

  • USB 3.0 opstrømskabel

    JA

  • PC-Audio

    NEJ

  • Fjernbetjening

    NEJ

  • Andet (Tilbehør)

    Museholder

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

