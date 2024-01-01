34" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming-skærm med NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Størrelse (tommer)
34 tommer
-
Størrelse (cm)
86,7 cm
-
Opløsning
3840 x 2160
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformat
21:09
-
Pixel Pitch
0,2325 x 0,2325 mm
-
Lysstyrke (Min.)
360 cd/m²
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
450 cd/m²
-
Farveområde (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Farveområde (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1,07 mia.
-
Kontrastforhold (Min.)
700:01:00
-
Kontrastforhold (Typ.)
1000:01:00
-
Reaktionstid
1 ms (GtG @ hurtigere)
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Overfladebehandling
Antirefleks
-
Buet
JA
EGENSKABER
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR-effekt
NEJ
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
JA
-
Bredere farveskala
JA
-
Farvekalibreret
JA
-
HW-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Auto-lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Læsetilstand
JA
-
Farvesvaghed
NEJ
-
Super opløsning+
NEJ
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NEJ
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE
-
AMD FreeSync™
NEJ
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
NEJ
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
FPS Skranke
JA
-
OverClocking
JA
-
Brugerdefineret nøgle
JA
-
Auto Input-kontakt
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
JA
-
PBP
NEJ
-
PIP
NEJ
-
Smart Energibesparelse
NEJ
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
ANDET(FUNKTION)
-
DP Adaptive-Sync, brugerdefineret nøgle, grafisk GUI
SW APPLIKATION
-
True Color Pro
NEJ
-
Dual kontroller
NEJ
-
OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
JA
FORBINDELSE
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA (1 stk.)
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
3440x1440 10bit ved 85Hz
3440x1440 8bit ved 100Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 stk.)
-
DP-version
1.4
-
DP (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
3440x1440 10bit RGB444 ved 144Hz,
3440x1440 10bit YUV422 ved 180Hz (O/C),
3440x1440 8bit RGB444 ved 180Hz (O/C)
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
USB-C
NEJ
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NEJ
-
USB-C (dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
Sløjfeanlæg
NEJ
-
USB opstrømsport
JA (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB nedstrømsport
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Lyd Ind
NEJ
-
Mikrofonindgang
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
JA
-
Linje ud
NEJ
LYD
-
Højttaler
NEJ
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
Maxx Lyd
NEJ
-
Rich Bass
NEJ
STRØM
-
Type
Ekstern strøm (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Strømforbrug (Typ.)
65 W
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,3 W
-
Strømforbrug (DC fra)
Mindre end 0,3 W
MEKANISK
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Hældning/Højde
-
Vægmonterbar
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONER/VÆGT
-
Mål med stativ (B x D x H)
816,2 x 579,8 x 312,2 (op)
816,2 x 469,8 x 312,2 (ned)
-
Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)
816,2 x 361,4 x 108,1
-
Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)
979 x 521 x 245
-
Vægt med stativ
9,1 kg
-
Vægt uden fod
7,0 kg
-
Vægt i forsendelse
13,1 kg
TILBEHØR
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP til DP
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB Type C
NEJ
-
USB type C til A han/hun
NEJ
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
USB 3.0 opstrømskabel
JA
-
PC-Audio
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
-
Andet (Tilbehør)
Museholder
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.