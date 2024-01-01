34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (Inch / cm)
34"/86,72cm Buet
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformat
21:09
-
Farveområde (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98% (typ.)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1,07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,2325 x 0,2325
-
Opløsning
3440 x 1440
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
5ms (hurtigere)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Ja (2 hver)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (vers. 1.2, 1 hver)
-
USB Type-C
Ja (1 hver), DP Alternativ tilstand, Dataoverførsel, Power Delivery = 60W
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
-
USB Opstrøm
Ja (1 hver/vers. 2.0)
-
USB Nedstrøm
Ja (2 hver/vers. 3.0)
HØJTTALER
-
Audio output (watt)
Højttaler 7W*2
-
Audio-tuning
Maxx Lyd
STRØM
-
Type
Adapter
-
Ind
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Output (USB Type-C PD)
60W
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
85W (typ.), 200W (max.)
-
Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
1,2W
-
DC fra (Maks)
0,3W
FREKVENS
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning med opdateringshastigheden)
3440 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Maks. opløsning med opdateringshastigheden)
3440 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
Ja
-
Bredere farveskala
Ja
-
Farvekalibreret
Ja
-
Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Læsetilstand
Ja (Billedtilstand)
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
Super opløsning +
Ja
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
PBP
Ja (2PBP)
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Dual kontroller
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
FOD
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Hældning/Højde
MÅL(B*D*H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
819,4 x 251,8 x 561.4 (Op)
819,4 x 251,8 x 451.4 (Ned)
-
Sæt (uden fod)
819,4 x 94,7 x 361,9
-
Boks
987 x 211 x 525
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
100 x 100
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
7
-
Sæt (uden fod)
5.6
-
Boks
10.5
TILBEHØR
-
HDMI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
USB Type C til C
Ja
-
USB Type A til C
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
