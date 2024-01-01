Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved

34WK95C
()
  • Visning forfra af 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved 34WK95C
  • LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
  • LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
  • LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
  • LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
  • LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
  • LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
Visning forfra af 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved 34WK95C
LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C
LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ QHD Curved, 34WK95C

Nøglefunktioner

  • Kvaliteten, som profferne har brug for
  • Et nyt niveau af farveydelse
  • Farveområde med DCI-P3 98%
  • Præcis farvegengivelse
  • Klarere og skarpere HDR
  • Mere plads til Multi-Tasking
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (Inch / cm)

    34"/86,72cm Buet

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformat

    21:09

  • Farveområde (CIE1976)

    DCI-P3 98% (typ.)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1,07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,2325 x 0,2325

  • Opløsning

    3440 x 1440

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • (GTG)

    5ms (hurtigere)

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 hver)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (vers. 1.2, 1 hver)

  • USB Type-C

    Ja (1 hver), DP Alternativ tilstand, Dataoverførsel, Power Delivery = 60W

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

  • USB Opstrøm

    Ja (1 hver/vers. 2.0)

  • USB Nedstrøm

    Ja (2 hver/vers. 3.0)

HØJTTALER

  • Audio output (watt)

    Højttaler 7W*2

  • Audio-tuning

    Maxx Lyd

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

  • Output (USB Type-C PD)

    60W

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    85W (typ.), 200W (max.)

  • Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    1,2W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    0,3W

FREKVENS

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning med opdateringshastigheden)

    3440 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort (Maks. opløsning med opdateringshastigheden)

    3440 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • USB-C (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

  • Nano IPS™ -teknologi

    Ja

  • Bredere farveskala

    Ja

  • Farvekalibreret

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Læsetilstand

    Ja (Billedtilstand)

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Super opløsning +

    Ja

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • PBP

    Ja (2PBP)

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Dual kontroller

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja

FOD

  • Vis positionsjusteringer

    Hældning/Højde

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    819,4 x 251,8 x 561.4 (Op)
    819,4 x 251,8 x 451.4 (Ned)

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    819,4 x 94,7 x 361,9

  • Boks

    987 x 211 x 525

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    7

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    5.6

  • Boks

    10.5

TILBEHØR

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • USB Type C til C

    Ja

  • USB Type A til C

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk