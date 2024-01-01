Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved LED Monitor

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved LED Monitor

38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved LED Monitor

38UC99
()
  • Visning forfra af 38&#34; 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved LED Monitor 38UC99
Visning forfra af 38&#34; 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved LED Monitor 38UC99
Nøglefunktioner

  • 38 tommers Kurvet 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Skærm
  • 3840x1600 QHD+ Opløsning
  • USB Type-C™
  • Rich Bass
  • Bluetooth Audio
Alle specifikationer

FUNKTION

  • Multi-Størrelse(Inch)

    38" Buet

  • Multi-Paneltype

    IPS

  • Multi-Farveområde (CIE1931)

    sRGB over 99 %

  • Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)

    10bits (8bit+FRC), 1,07B

  • Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0,229 mm x 0,229 mm

  • Multi-Opløsning

    3840 x 1600

  • Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)

    300 cd/m2

  • Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)

    1000:1

  • Multi-(DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):

    14ms

  • Multi-(GTG)

    5ms

  • Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Grænseflade-D-Sub

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-DVI-D

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-HDMI

    Ja (ver2.0, 2ea)

  • Grænseflade-DisplayPort

    Ja (ver1.2)

  • Grænseflade-Thunderbolt

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-USB Type-C

    Ja

  • Grænseflade-Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

  • Grænseflade-Lydlinie ud

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-PC Lyd Ind

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-IR Ind / Ud

    Nej

  • USB-USB Opstrøm

    Nej

  • USB-USB Nedstrøm

    Ja (USB3.0 2ea) * Inkluderet hurtig opladning for port 1

HØJTTALER

  • Audio output (watt)

    Højttaler 10W*2 med Bluetooth

  • Audio-tuning

    (Rich Bass)

STRØM

  • Input/Output-Type

    Adapter

  • Input/Output-Ind

    100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

  • Input/Output-Ouptput (USB Type-C PD)

    60W

  • Strømforbrug-Normal Tændt(EPA-standard)

    48W

  • Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ.)

    70W

  • Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    1,2W

  • Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)

    0,3W

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)

    B

FREKVENS

  • D-Sub-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • D-Sub-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • DVI-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • DVI-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • HDMI-H-frekvens

    30 ~ 125KHz

  • HDMI-V-frekvens

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort-H-frekvens

    30 ~ 125KHz

  • DisplayPort-V-frekvens

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)

  • USB-C-H-frekvens

    30 ~ 125KHz

  • USB-C-V-frekvens

    56 ~ 75Hz

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • Skærm-Billedtilstand

    Custom, Læser, Foto, Biograf, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Farvesvaghed, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Skærm-Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • Skærm-PIP

    - (PIP-tilstand i Skærm Split)

  • Skærm-PBP

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-DDC/CI

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-HDCP

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Reaktionstids-kontrol

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Hurtig opladning

    Ja

  • Spil-Freesync

    Ja (DP 52~75Hz)

  • Spil-Spilletilstand

    Ja

  • Spil-DAS Mode

    Ja

  • Spil-Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Spil-1 ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Ja

  • Spil-Crosshair

    Ja

  • Øko-Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Øko-Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Øko-Automatisk standby

    Ja

  • Øko-Læsetilstand

    Ja (Billedtilstand)

  • Billedkvalitet-Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • Billedkvalitet-Super + opløsning

    Ja

  • Billedkvalitet-Farvekalibreret

    Ja

  • Billedkvalitet-H/W-kalibrering (True Color Finder)

    Nej

  • Anvendelse SW-Dual kontroller

    Ja

  • Anvendelse SW-Skærm split2.0 (i OSC)

    Ja

  • Anvendelse SW-My Display Preset (i OSC)

    Ja

  • Anvendelse SW-OnScreen Kontrol (OSC)

    Ja

  • Andet-Dual EDID (H/W)

    Ja

  • Andet-One Click Fod-opsætning

    Ja

FOD

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    -5~15 grad

  • Dreje(vinkel)

    Nej

  • Højde (område)

    110mm

  • Pivot(vinkel)

    Nej

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    897,2 x 230,4 x 466,2

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    897,2 x 91,5 x 394,0

  • Boks

    1053 x 207 x 538

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    9,3kg

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    7,7kg

  • Boks

    13,2kg

VÆGMONTERING

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA-kompatibel)

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Lodret

  • Stand pakketype

    Base Aftag

  • Boks printtype

    Offset

  • Håndtag

    Håndhul

STANDARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Nej

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Nej

  • TUV-Ergo

    Nej

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC (for Kina)

    Ja

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Ja

  • EPA 7.0

    Nej

  • Erp

    Ja

  • ISO9241-307

    Nej

  • EPEAT Gold

    Nej

  • Medicinsk certificering

    Nej

  • Windows

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • Andet

    Nej

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja

  • D-Sub

    Nej

  • DVI-D

    Nej

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB

    Nej

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • USB Type-C til Type-C

    Ja

  • Køn (USB Type-A til Type-C)

    Ja

  • PC-Audio

    Nej

  • Kabelholder

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk