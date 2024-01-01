We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved LED Monitor
Alle specifikationer
FUNKTION
-
Multi-Størrelse(Inch)
38" Buet
-
Multi-Paneltype
IPS
-
Multi-Farveområde (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99 %
-
Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1,07B
-
Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)
0,229 mm x 0,229 mm
-
Multi-Opløsning
3840 x 1600
-
Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)
300 cd/m2
-
Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)
1000:1
-
Multi-(DFC)
Mega
-
Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):
14ms
-
Multi-(GTG)
5ms
-
Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Grænseflade-D-Sub
Nej
-
Grænseflade-DVI-D
Nej
-
Grænseflade-HDMI
Ja (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
Grænseflade-DisplayPort
Ja (ver1.2)
-
Grænseflade-Thunderbolt
Nej
-
Grænseflade-USB Type-C
Ja
-
Grænseflade-Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
-
Grænseflade-Lydlinie ud
Nej
-
Grænseflade-PC Lyd Ind
Nej
-
Grænseflade-IR Ind / Ud
Nej
-
USB-USB Opstrøm
Nej
-
USB-USB Nedstrøm
Ja (USB3.0 2ea) * Inkluderet hurtig opladning for port 1
HØJTTALER
-
Audio output (watt)
Højttaler 10W*2 med Bluetooth
-
Audio-tuning
(Rich Bass)
STRØM
-
Input/Output-Type
Adapter
-
Input/Output-Ind
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output-Ouptput (USB Type-C PD)
60W
-
Strømforbrug-Normal Tændt(EPA-standard)
48W
-
Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ.)
70W
-
Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
1,2W
-
Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)
0,3W
-
Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)
B
FREKVENS
-
D-Sub-H-frekvens
Nej
-
D-Sub-V-frekvens
Nej
-
DVI-H-frekvens
Nej
-
DVI-V-frekvens
Nej
-
HDMI-H-frekvens
30 ~ 125KHz
-
HDMI-V-frekvens
56 ~ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort-H-frekvens
30 ~ 125KHz
-
DisplayPort-V-frekvens
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
USB-C-H-frekvens
30 ~ 125KHz
-
USB-C-V-frekvens
56 ~ 75Hz
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
Skærm-Billedtilstand
Custom, Læser, Foto, Biograf, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Farvesvaghed, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Skærm-Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
Skærm-PIP
- (PIP-tilstand i Skærm Split)
-
Skærm-PBP
Ja
-
Generel funktion-DDC/CI
Ja
-
Generel funktion-HDCP
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Taste-lås
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Reaktionstids-kontrol
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Hurtig opladning
Ja
-
Spil-Freesync
Ja (DP 52~75Hz)
-
Spil-Spilletilstand
Ja
-
Spil-DAS Mode
Ja
-
Spil-Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Spil-1 ms Motion Blur Reduction
Ja
-
Spil-Crosshair
Ja
-
Øko-Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Øko-Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Øko-Automatisk standby
Ja
-
Øko-Læsetilstand
Ja (Billedtilstand)
-
Billedkvalitet-Six Akse-kontrol
Ja
-
Billedkvalitet-Super + opløsning
Ja
-
Billedkvalitet-Farvekalibreret
Ja
-
Billedkvalitet-H/W-kalibrering (True Color Finder)
Nej
-
Anvendelse SW-Dual kontroller
Ja
-
Anvendelse SW-Skærm split2.0 (i OSC)
Ja
-
Anvendelse SW-My Display Preset (i OSC)
Ja
-
Anvendelse SW-OnScreen Kontrol (OSC)
Ja
-
Andet-Dual EDID (H/W)
Ja
-
Andet-One Click Fod-opsætning
Ja
FOD
-
Tilt(vinkel)
-5~15 grad
-
Dreje(vinkel)
Nej
-
Højde (område)
110mm
-
Pivot(vinkel)
Nej
MÅL(B*D*H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
897,2 x 230,4 x 466,2
-
Sæt (uden fod)
897,2 x 91,5 x 394,0
-
Boks
1053 x 207 x 538
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
9,3kg
-
Sæt (uden fod)
7,7kg
-
Boks
13,2kg
VÆGMONTERING
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA-kompatibel)
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Lodret
-
Stand pakketype
Base Aftag
-
Boks printtype
Offset
-
Håndtag
Håndhul
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Nej
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Nej
-
TUV-Ergo
Nej
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (for Kina)
Ja
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Ja
-
EPA 7.0
Nej
-
Erp
Ja
-
ISO9241-307
Nej
-
EPEAT Gold
Nej
-
Medicinsk certificering
Nej
-
Windows
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
Andet
Nej
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja
-
D-Sub
Nej
-
DVI-D
Nej
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB
Nej
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
USB Type-C til Type-C
Ja
-
Køn (USB Type-A til Type-C)
Ja
-
PC-Audio
Nej
-
Kabelholder
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
