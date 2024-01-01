LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor Curved

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
SKÆRM
-
Størrelse (Inch)
49 tommer
-
Størrelse (cm)
124,46cm
-
Opløsning
5120 x 1440
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformat
32:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,234 (H) x 0,234 (V) mm
-
Lysstyrke (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Farveområde (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Farveområde (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1,07B
-
Kontrastforhold (Min.)
700:1
-
Kontrastforhold (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Reaktionstid
5ms (GtG @ hurtigere)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Buet
JA
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEJ
-
HDR-effekt
JA
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
NEJ
-
Bredere farveskala
NEJ
-
Farvekalibreret
JA
-
HW-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Auto-lysstyrke
JA
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Læsetilstand
JA
-
Farvesvaghed
JA
-
Super opløsning+
JA
-
1 ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEJ
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEJ
-
RADEON FreeSync™
NEJ
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
NEJ
-
Black Stabilizer
NEJ
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
NEJ
-
Sphere Lighting
NEJ
-
PBP
JA (2PBP/3PBP)
-
PIP
NEJ
-
Smart Energibesparelse
JA
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
SW APPLIKATION
-
True Color Pro
NEJ
-
Dual kontroller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)
JA
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI
NEJ
-
HDMI
Ja (2 hver)
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1ea)
-
DP Version
1,4
-
DP (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
5120 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
USB-C
JA (1ea)
-
USB-C (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
5120 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
JA
-
USB-C (Dataoverførsel)
JA
-
USB-C (Strømforsyning)
85W
-
Sløjfeanlæg
NEJ
-
USB opstrømsport
NEJ
-
USB nedstrømsport
JA (4ea/ver3.0)
-
Lyd Ind
NEJ
-
Mikrofon ind
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefon udgang
JA
-
Linje ud
NEJ
LYD
-
Højttaler
JA
-
Højttaler_Output (enhed)
10W
-
Højttaler_kanal
2kn
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
Maxx Lyd
NEJ
-
Rich Bass
JA
STRØM
-
Type
Indbygget power
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Strømforbrug (Typ.)
80W
-
Strømforbrug (Energy Star)
NA (understøtter ikke ES7.0 standard)
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
1,0W (HDMI-indgang)
-
Strømforbrug (DC fra)
Mindre end 0,3W
MEKANISK
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Tilt/Højde/Drejning
-
Vægmonterbar
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONER/VÆGT
-
Mål med stativ (B x D x H)
1215,1 x 543,5 x 307,3 mm (op)
1215,1 x 433,5 x 307,3 mm (ned)
-
Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)
1215,1 x 365,7 x 114,2 mm
-
Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)
1330 x 298 x 490 mm
-
Vægt med stativ
15,2kg
-
Vægt uden stativ
12,6kg
-
Vægt i forsendelse
19,9kg
TILBEHØR
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP til DP
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB Type C
JA
-
USB type C til A Gender
JA
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
USB3.0 Opstrømskabel
NEJ
-
PC-Audio
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
