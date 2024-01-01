Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
42LG2000
()
  Visning forfra af 42LG2000
  • LG , 42LG2000
  • LG , 42LG2000
  • LG , 42LG2000
  • LG , 42LG2000
Visning forfra af 42LG2000
LG , 42LG2000
LG , 42LG2000
LG , 42LG2000
LG , 42LG2000
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    42

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1366x768

  • Lysstyrke (cd/m2)

    500

  • Dynamisk kontrastforhold

    15 000:1

  • Visningsvinkelgrad

    178/178

  • Svartid (MPRT)

    5ms

  • Ægte HD

    Nej

  • Digital DVB-T / DVB-C

    Type CI

  • Levetid (t)

    60,000h

VIDEO

  • Dobbelt XD-motor

    Ja

  • Korrektion af formatforhold

    16:9

  • Kontrol af farvetemperatur

    Cool/Medium/Warm

  • Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)

    Ja

  • Frisk hvid

    Ja

  • AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)

    Ja

LYD

  • Lydudgang

    10W+10W

  • Højttalersystem

    2 Way 4 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • Surroundsystem

    SRS Trussuround

  • Clear Voice II

    Ja

FACILITET

  • Smart energibesparelse Plus

    Ja

  • HD Ready

    Ja

  • 1080P-kildeindgang

    HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24p Component 60p/30p,50p/24p RGB 1920x1080(60p)

  • Navigation af AV-indgange

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • AV-indgang

    Ja

  • CI-stik

    Ja

  • RF-indgang

    Ja

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Ja

  • Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Ja

  • SCART

    Ja

  • Digital lydudgang

    Ja

  • PC-lydindgang

    Ja

  • RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)

    Ja

STRØM

  • Forbrug

    230

  • Standby (standby-tilstand)

    1W ↓

MÅL

  • SYSTEM (uden stativ)

    13.5

  • Medfølgende stativ

    15.5

  • Emballage

    29.1

  • SYSTEM

    1032.8x670.1x92

  • Medfølgende stativ

    1032.8 x 742.3 x 293.8

  • Emballage

    1330x772x257

Det siger folk