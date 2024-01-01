Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Cinema 3D til hele familien!

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Cinema 3D til hele familien!

Cinema 3D til hele familien!

47LK950N

47LK950N
()
  • Visning forfra af Cinema 3D til hele familien! 47LK950N
Visning forfra af Cinema 3D til hele familien! 47LK950N

Nøglefunktioner

  • Clear Voice
  • AV mode
  • Smart Energy Saving & Intelligent Sensor
  • Picture Wizard
Mere
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    47

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • Lysstyrke (cd/m2)

    450

  • Dynamisk kontrastforhold

    150,000:1

  • Svartid (MPRT)

    2.4ms

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Ja

  • Ægte HD

    Ja

  • Digital DVB-T2 / DVB-T /DVB-C

    Ja/Ja

  • 2D to 3D

    Ja

  • DVB-T2

    Ingen

VIDEO

  • Dobbelt XD-motor

    Ja

  • Korrektion af formatforhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, just scan, Orginal, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Kontrol af farvetemperatur

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Billedstatustilstand

    8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)

    Ja

  • Frisk hvid

    Ja

  • AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)

    Cinema / Sport / Game

FACILITET

  • Usynlig højttaler

    Ja

  • Smart energibesparelse Plus

    Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

  • TruMotion

    100Hz

  • HD Ready

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ingen

  • Medialink

    Ingen

  • SmartShare

    Ingen

  • optagelse till USB (DVR)

    Ingen

  • DLNA/CIFS

    Ingen

  • Webrowser

    Ingen

  • Magic remote

    Ingen

  • Smart Phone fjernbetjening applikation

    Ingen

  • 1080P-kildeindgang

    HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p

  • Navigation af AV-indgange

    Ja

  • Mærkning af indgang

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Drejning (°)

    Ja

  • MP3/JEPG

    Ja

  • MPEG 2/4

    Ja

  • Undertekstning af DivX (HD/SD)

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Enkelt lag

    Ja

  • Intelligent sensor

    Ja

  • Afspilning af bevægelige billeder

    Ja

  • Billedguide

    Ja

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    Ja

  • AV-indgang

    Ingen

  • S-Videoindgang

    Ingen

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Ingen

  • PC-lydinput

    Ingen

  • HDMI-/HDCP-input

    1

  • USB 2.0

    1 (JPEG, mp3, MPEG-4/DivX, Service)

  • CI-stik

    1

  • RF-indgang

    1

  • AV-indgang

    1

  • AV-udgang

    Ingen

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    1

  • Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • HDMI-/HDCP-input

    2

  • SCART

    1

  • LAN

    Ingen

  • Digital lydudgang

    1 (Optical)

  • PC-lydindgang

    1

  • RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)

    1

MÅL

  • Vægt (kg)

    TBD

  • SYSTEM (uden stativ)

    TBD

  • Medfølgende stativ

    TBD

  • Emballage

    TBD

  • B x H x D (mm)

    TBD

  • SYSTEM

    TBD

ECO

  • On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    177,0

  • Stand by (W)

    0,30

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Mercury Content (mg)

    90,0

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    Class D

Det siger folk