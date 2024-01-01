Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
105'' LG ULTRA HD TV

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

105'' LG ULTRA HD TV

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

105'' LG ULTRA HD TV

105UC9V
()
  • Visning forfra af 105&#39;&#39; LG ULTRA HD TV 105UC9V
  • LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
  • LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
  • LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
  • LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
  • LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
  • LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
  • LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
  • LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
Visning forfra af 105&#39;&#39; LG ULTRA HD TV 105UC9V
LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V
LG 105'' LG ULTRA HD TV, 105UC9V

Nøglefunktioner

  • 105” Gigantic Screen
  • 21:9
  • IPS 5K
  • 7.2 ch 150W harman/kardon speaker
  • webOS Smart TV
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    105

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    5120 x 2160

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro

    Ja

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED

  • Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)

    Ja

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Ja (4K)

  • Billedtilstand

    8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1 )

  • Picture Wizard

    Picture Wizard Ⅲ

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • HEVC Codec

    4K/60p

  • H.264 Codec

    4K/30p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

  • Tru Black Control

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    7.2 Speaker System

  • Lydoutput

    150W (Front : 15W+15W / Center 10W+10W Woofer 30W+30W / Height 10W+10W Surround 10W+10W)

  • apt-X codec

    Ja

  • Surroundsystem

    ULTRA Surround

CINEMA 3D

  • 2D-til-3D-konvertering

    Ja

  • 3D Type

    FPR

  • Dual Play

    Ready

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI Slot

    1

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • USB 3.0

    1

  • HDMI (4K)

    4

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    Ja

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1

  • Scart (fuld)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out

    1-Sharing External Speaker out(Analog audio out) & headphone out

ANDET

  • E-manual

    Ja

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    2494 x 1512 x 486

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk