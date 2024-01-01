105'' LG ULTRA HD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
105
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
5120 x 2160
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
Ja
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED
-
Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Resolution Upscaler
Ja (4K)
-
Billedtilstand
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1 )
-
Picture Wizard
Picture Wizard Ⅲ
-
Højde-bredde-forhold
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
HEVC Codec
4K/60p
-
H.264 Codec
4K/30p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
Tru Black Control
Ja
LYD
-
Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Højttalersystem
7.2 Speaker System
-
Lydoutput
150W (Front : 15W+15W / Center 10W+10W Woofer 30W+30W / Height 10W+10W Surround 10W+10W)
-
apt-X codec
Ja
-
Surroundsystem
ULTRA Surround
CINEMA 3D
-
2D-til-3D-konvertering
Ja
-
3D Type
FPR
-
Dual Play
Ready
INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB 2.0
2
-
USB 3.0
1
-
HDMI (4K)
4
INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK
-
RF In
Ja
-
Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)
1
-
Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)
1
-
Scart (fuld)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out
1-Sharing External Speaker out(Analog audio out) & headphone out
ANDET
-
E-manual
Ja
DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)
-
2) Apparat med fod
2494 x 1512 x 486
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
