32" LG HD LR60 smart-TV AI 2024
20250326101137_32LR60006LA_ERP.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
32" LG HD LR60 smart-TV AI 2024

20250326101137_32LR60006LA_ERP.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
32" LG HD LR60 smart-TV AI 2024

32LR60006LA
Nøglefunktioner

  • Naturlige og levende farver fra en HD-skærm
  • Mættet og livagtigt billede med alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6
  • Fordybende biografoplevelse derhjemme med HDR10 Pro
  • Forbedret gaming-oplevelse med spilkontrolpanelet og optimering
Mere

De billeder, der anvendes i produktoverblikket nedenfor, er til repræsentative formål. Der henvises til billedgalleriet øverst på siden for en nøjagtig repræsentation.

webOS

Lommeuld

LG webOS blev rangeret som det bedste smart-tv-operativsystem

Se mere

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice

Endnu engang er LG forrest i feltet med et indbygget smart TV-system

Se mere

Et orange, gult og lyserødt kunstværk formet som en sten ovenpå et LG HD-tv.

Fordyb dig i livagtige farver og klarhed

LG HD-tv'er giver alt dit yndlingsindhold levende klarhed og mættede farver.

*Skærmbilledet er simuleret.

HDR10 Pro

Ret lyset mod detaljerne

Træd ind i en verden hvor farverne springer i øjnene og lyset finjusteres for en betagende visning, alt sammen takket være HDR10 Pro.

En opdelt skærm med et nærbillede af en mands ansigt i et skyggefuldt rum med lilla lys. Til venstre vises "SDR" og billedet er sløret. Til højre vises "HDR10 Pro", og billedet er klart og skarpt defineret.

*HDR10 Pro er en teknologi, som er udviklet af LG Electronics, baseret på den standardiserede billedkvalitet fra standarden “HDR10”.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Oplev hvert øjeblik på en endnu mere livagtig måde

Alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 forbedrer billede og lyd, så du får en mere fordybende oplevelse..

*Skærmbilledet er simuleret.

Virtual 5.1

Dyk ned i en rummelig symfoni

Oplev den fordybende spænding fra det fængslende 5.1 virtuelle surround sound-system, og hør hvert ekko i fuld detalje.

LG TV med lydbobler og -bølger, der udsendes fra skærmen og fylder rummet.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

**Skal aktiveres via lydtilstandsmenuen.

***Lyd kan variere i forhold til omgivelserne, der lyttes i. 

webOS 23

Lad dit TV synkronisere sig med dig

Oplev et TV, som er lavet til at matche dig med Min profil, Hurtige kort og AI-portner. 

*De understøttede menuer og apps kan variere efter fra landet og ved udgivelsen.

**Anbefalinger af nøgleord afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen og er kun tilgængelige i lande, som understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog. 

***Gælder for OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD-modeller fremstillet i 2023 eller senere.

****Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

My Profile

Oplev en tv-hub, som helt tilhører dig

Se kun det, du ønsker, med en personlig profil, der er skræddersyet specielt til dig. Få hurtig adgang til dine ofte brugte apps og indholdsanbefalinger, der er skræddersyet specielt til dig.

Quick Card

Find dine favoritter hurtigere

Se dit yndlingsindhold og dine apps hurtigere – på ét sted. Du kan endda oprette personlige Quick Cards for hver brugerprofil for at lave bogmærker til det indhold, du holder af.

LG HD-tv og fjernbetjening. Mikrofonknappen på fjernbetjeningen lyser, og anbefalingerne af nøgleord til stemmesøgning vises på skærmen.

AI Concierge

Udforsk indhold anbefalet til dig

AI Concierge anbefaler nyt indhold, du vil elske, og nøgleord, der er skræddersyet til dig, baseret på dine søgninger.

*Der kan oprettes et ubegrænset antal profiler, men startskærmen kan kun vise op til ti profiler.

**De understøttede funktioner, menuer og apps kan afhænge af landet og ved udgivelsen. 

***Tjenesters tilgængelighed kan afhænge af region og serie.

**** “Nøgleord til dig” i AI-portner er kun tilgængeligt i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog. 

***** Anbefalede nøgleord afhænger af appen i forgrunden og tidspunktet. 

******Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

LG's magiske fjernbetjening med den runde knap i midten. Lilla neonlys udsendes rundt om knappen for at fremhæve den. En blød lilla glød omgiver fjernbetjeningen på en sort baggrund.

Magic Remote

Ren magi mellem
dine hænder

Gør dig fri af begrænsningerne fra gammeldags knapper. LG's magiske fjernbetjening låser op for al den smart-funktionalitet, der er i dit LG TV, og lader dig klikke eller rulle med stemmens brug.

*Den magiske fjernbetjenings funktioner og egenskaber kan afhænge af region og sprog.

En bred vifte af indhold, som er klar til at du kan se det

Seks miniaturebilleder af film og TV-shows vises sammen med logoer for LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ og Apple TV+ nedenunder.

OTT-tjenester

Udforsk nemt dine foretrukne streaming-tjenester

Dyk direkte ned i en ny serie så nemt som muligt med indbygget genvejsadgang til dine foretrukne streaming-tjenester og apps.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

***Et separat abonnement og dets relaterede enheder er påkrævet for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime og Apple TV+.

*****Apple, Apple-logoet og Apple TV er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc, registreret i USA og andre lande.

*****Amazon, Prime Video og alle relaterede logoer er varemærker tilhørende Amazon.com, Inc. eller dets tilknyttede selskaber.

Seks miniaturebilleder af film og TV-shows vises sammen med logoer for LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ og Apple TV+ nedenunder.

WOW Interface

Enkelthed, lige ved hånden

Åbn WOW-interfacet på LG TV'et for enkel soundbar-betjening såsom tilstande, profiler og praktiske funktioner, selv mens du ser TV.

*Soundbaren kan købes separat, og styring af soundbar-tilstand kan variere efter modellen.

**Fjernbetjent brug af LG TV er begrænset til visse funktioner. 

***Bemærk, at tjenesten muligvis ikke er tilgængelig på købstidspunktet. En netværksforbindelse er nødvendig for at kunne opdatere.

****HD er kompatibel med WOW interface.

Dyk ned i den ultimative film- og gaming-zone

Oplevelsen af en hjemmebiograf

Biografens magi, med komforten i dit hjem

Biografstemning, derhjemme. HDR10 Pro sikrer, at alle film præsenteres i hele deres pragt, med usædvanligt præcise farver og kontrast, for mere fordybende filmoplevelser.

En familie siddende på gulvet ved et lille bord i en stue med dæmpet lys. De ser op på et LG TV på væggen, som viser Jorden fra rummet.

*HDR10 Pro er en teknologi, som er udviklet af LG Electronics, baseret på den standardiserede billedkvalitet fra standarden “HDR10”.

Kraftfuld Gameplay

Løft din gaming-oplevelse med de sidste nye funktioner

Fordybende HGiG sikrer, at hvert øjeblik i spillet ser fantastisk ud, mens eARC får det hele til at lyde utrolig flot.

Et racerbilspil, ved mållinjen, med et skilt med 'WIN!', mens spilleren holder spillets joystick. Logoerne for eARC og HGiG er placeret i nederste venstre hjørne.

*HGiG er en frivillig gruppe af virksomheder fra gaming- og TV-skærmbranchen, som mødes for at udarbejde vejledninger, som forbedrer forbrugerens gaming-oplevelse i HDR, og gøre dem tilgængelige for offentligheden.

**Understøttelse af HGiG kan variere efter land.

Kontrol, der hvor du har brug for det

Du behøver ikke sætte spillet på pause for at bruge spiloptimering og spilkontrolpanelet.

En FPS-gamingscene med spilkontrolpanelet, der vises ovenover spillet, mens der spilles. En mørk vinterscene med spiloptimeringsmenuen, der vises ovenover spillet.

*Spilkontrolpanelet aktiveres kun, når “Spiloptimering” og “Spilkontrolpanelet” begge er aktiveret. 

**Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

Bæredygtighed

Oplev LG HD AI's vision for fremtiden

Vælg, hvad der er bedst for planeten med let bioemballage og global bæredygtighedsattest.

LG HD-emballage mod en beige baggrund med tegnede træer.

*Understøttede partnerskaber kan variere efter landet.

Key Feature

  • Naturlige og levende farver fra en HD-skærm
  • Mættet og livagtigt billede med alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6
  • Fordybende biografoplevelse derhjemme med HDR10 Pro
  • Forbedret gaming-oplevelse med spilkontrolpanelet og optimering
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skærmtype

    FHD

  • Billedopløsning

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Belysningstype:

    Bagbelyst

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

BILLEDE (PROCESSOR)

  • Billed Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • AI Opskalering

    Opløsnings Opskalering

  • Dynamisk Tonekortlægning

    Ja

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    HDR10 / HLG

SPIL

  • HGIG Mode (HDR Gaming Interest Group)

    Ja

  • Spiloptimering

    Ja (Spil panel)

TILGÆNGELIGHED

  • Høj kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Inverter farver

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • Tv Dimensioner med stand (WxHxD mm)

    720 x 478 x 178

  • Pakke Dimension (WxHxD mm)

    798 x 516 x 133

  • TV Stander (WxHxD mm)

    597 x 178

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    4,2

  • TV vægt med stand (kg)

    4,3

  • Total vægt med emballage (kg)

    5,6

  • Vesa Montering (WxH mm)

    100 x 100

STREGKODE

  • Stregkode

    8806096143315

LYD

  • AI Lyd

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Klar Stemme Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Lyd Synkronisering

    Ja

  • Lydtilstandsdeling

    Ja

  • Samtidige lydudgange

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Klar

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Lydeffekt

    20W

  • AI Akustisk Justering

    Klar (kræver Magic Remote)

  • Lydkodek

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Højtaler Retning

    Nedafgående

  • Højtaler System

    2.0 Kanals

FORBINDELSER

  • HDMI Audio Retur Kanal

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Understøttelse

    Ja (v 5,0)

  • Ethernet Indgang

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optisk Digigral Lydudgang

    1ea

  • CI Indgang

    1ea

  • HDMI Indgange

    2ea (understøtter eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Indgang (Antenne Kabel)

    2ea

  • USB Indgange

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Virker med Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Operativ System

    webOS 23

  • Familie Indstillinger

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • USB Kamera kombatibel

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Klar (kræver Magic Remote)

  • Full Web Browser

    Ja

  • Intelligent Stemme Genkendelse

    Ja (med LG ThinQ-appen)

  • LG Kanaler

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Fjernbetjening

    Klar (kræver Magic Remote)

  • Smartphone Fjernbetjenings App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

STRØM

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand By strømforbrug

    Under 0,5W

TILBEHØR INKLUDERET

  • Fjernbetjening

    Standard Fjernbetjening

  • Strømkabel

    Yes (Attached)

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

