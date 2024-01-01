We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra HD-skærm med webOS Smart TV med premium indhold, 3D, Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Lanceringsår
2014
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
49
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
3840x2160
-
Bagbelysningsteknologi
Edge
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED
-
Dynamic MCI
(100Hz)
-
Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Billedtilstand
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Ja
-
Højde-bredde-forhold
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
HEVC Codec
4K/60p
-
H.264 Codec
4K/30p
-
Kontrastoptimering
Ja
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
LYD
-
Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Højttalersystem
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Lydoutput
10W+10W
SMART TV
-
WebOS/NetCast 4.5
WebOS
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
Ja
-
Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)
Ja
-
Conventional Remote
Ja
-
Browser
Ja
-
Skype
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja (1st SU)
-
MHL
Ja
-
Miracast, skærmdeling
Ja
-
Ekstra skærm
Ja (TBD)
-
NFC
Ja (TBD)
-
Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)
Ja
-
Indbygget Wi-Fi
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
SimpLink
Ja
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type
FPR
-
3D-briller
F310 2EA
-
Dual Play
Ready
OPTAGELSE
-
Eksternt lagermedie
Ja
INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE
-
CI-stik
1 (V)
-
HDMI
4
-
USB 2.0
2 (V)
-
USB 3.0
1 (V)
INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK
-
RF In
Ja (V)
-
Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Scart (fuld)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital lydudgang (optisk)
1 (V)
-
LAN
1 (V)
-
Headphone out
1 (V)
ANDET
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Tekst-tv
2,000 page
-
Programmeret optagelse til/fra
Ja
TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE
-
ULTRA HD
TBD
-
Antenne
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
ECO
-
Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand
123W
-
Standbytilstand
0,3W
-
Elforbrug på årsbasis
180kWh
-
Intelligent strømbesparelse
Ja
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvikksølv
0,0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
B
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
123
DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)
-
1) Apparat uden fod
1093x646x38.2
-
2) Apparat med fod
1093x681x237
-
3) Apparat i emballage
1197x740x174
KABINETBESKRIVELSE
-
VESA-dimensioner
TBD
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
