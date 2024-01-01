Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Ultra HD TV 49" UF675V

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

49UF675V
  • Visning forfra af LG Ultra HD TV 49&#34; UF675V 49UF675V
Nøglefunktioner

  • 4K-opløsning
  • Ultraslankt design
  • Virtuel surround
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    49

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    3840x2160

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro

    Ja

  • PQI (Hz)

    TBD

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED (Edge)

  • Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)

    Ja

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • 4K Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    ● 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    ● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Kontrastoptimering

    Ja

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)

  • Lydoutput

    L/R : 10W + 10W

  • Tweeter

    Ja

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround

SMART TV

  • Conventional Remote

    Ja

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • USB 2.3

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    2

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • LAN

    1(UK only)

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    2,000 page

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    CI+1.3

ECO

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    84W

  • Standbytilstand

    <0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    123kWh

  • Intelligent strømbesparelse

    Ja

  • Luminans

    65 %

  • Kvikksølv

    0,0

  • Bly

    >0 g

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    A

  • Visual Screen Size (cm)

    123

  • Skærmstørrelse

    49

  • Opløsning

    3840*2160

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    1104x645x56.7

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    1104x701x261

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    1197x790x152

  • VESA-dimensioner

    300x300

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • VESA-dimensioner

    300x300

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk