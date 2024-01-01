LG Ultra HD TV 49" UF675V

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
49
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
3840x2160
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
Ja
-
PQI (Hz)
TBD
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED (Edge)
-
Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
4K Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Billedtilstand
● 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Højde-bredde-forhold
● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Kontrastoptimering
Ja
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
LYD
-
Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Højttalersystem
2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)
-
Lydoutput
L/R : 10W + 10W
-
Tweeter
Ja
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround
SMART TV
-
Conventional Remote
Ja
OPTAGELSE
-
Eksternt lagermedie
Ja
INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
USB 2.3
1
-
Headphone out
1
INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK
-
RF In
2
-
Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)
1 (Composite/Component share)
-
Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)
1 (Composite/Component share)
-
Scart (fuld)
1
-
Digital lydudgang (optisk)
1
-
HDMI
2
-
LAN
1(UK only)
ANDET
-
EPG
Ja
-
Tekst-tv
2,000 page
-
Programmeret optagelse til/fra
Ja
TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE
-
Antenne
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
CI+1.3
ECO
-
Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand
84W
-
Standbytilstand
<0,3W
-
Elforbrug på årsbasis
123kWh
-
Intelligent strømbesparelse
Ja
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvikksølv
0,0
-
Bly
>0 g
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
123
-
Skærmstørrelse
49
-
Opløsning
3840*2160
DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)
-
1) Apparat uden fod
1104x645x56.7
-
2) Apparat med fod
1104x701x261
-
3) Apparat i emballage
1197x790x152
-
VESA-dimensioner
300x300
KABINETBESKRIVELSE
-
VESA-dimensioner
300x300
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
