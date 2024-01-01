Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Ultra HD TV

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG Ultra HD TV

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG Ultra HD TV

55UF772V
()
  • Visning forfra af LG Ultra HD TV 55UF772V
  • LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
  • LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
  • LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
  • LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
  • LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
  • LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
  • LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
  • LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
  • LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
Visning forfra af LG Ultra HD TV 55UF772V
LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V
LG Ultra HD TV, 55UF772V

Nøglefunktioner

  • 4K-opløsning
  • Ultraslankt design
  • Ultrasurroundlyd
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    55

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    3840x2160

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro

    Ja

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Edge

  • PQI (Hz)

    TBD

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED (Edge)

  • Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)

    Ja

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • 4K Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    ● 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    ● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P

  • Kontrastoptimering

    Ja

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)

  • Lydoutput

    L/R : 10W + 10W

  • Tweeter

    Ja

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Private Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Designed by Harman Kardon

    Ja

  • apt-X codec

    Ja

SMART TV

  • WebOS/NetCast 4.5

    WebOS

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)

    Ja

  • Conventional Remote

    Ready

  • Browser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Ja

  • Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    B/in

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • HDMI

    3

  • USB 2.3

    2

  • USB 3.3

    1

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    2

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1

  • PC-lydindgang

    1 (Composite in share)

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    2,000 page

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    CI+1.3

ECO

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    84W

  • ErP Class

    A+

  • Visual Screen Size (cm)

    139

  • Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)

    123

  • Skærmstørrelse

    55

  • Opløsning

    3840*2160

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    1240x722x56.7

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    1240x785x231

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    1330x810x152

  • VESA-dimensioner

    200x200

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk