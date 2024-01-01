Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Ultra HD TV 55" UF851V

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG Ultra HD TV 55" UF851V

LG Ultra HD TV 55" UF851V

55UF851V
()
  • Visning forfra af LG Ultra HD TV 55&#34; UF851V 55UF851V
Nøglefunktioner

  • IPS 4K
  • webOS 2.0
  • Ultraslankt design
  • Lyd designet af Harman-Kardon
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    55

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    3840x2160

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro

    Ja

  • PQI (Hz)

    TBD

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED (Edge)

  • Dynamic MCI

    TBD

  • Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)

    Ja

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • 4K Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    ● 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    ● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P

  • Kontrastoptimering

    Ja

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)

  • Lydoutput

    L/R : 10W + 10W

  • Tweeter

    Ja

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Private Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Designed by Harman Kardon

    Ja

  • apt-X codec

    Ja

SMART TV

  • WebOS/NetCast 4.5

    WebOS

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)

    Ja

  • Conventional Remote

    Ready

  • Browser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Ja

  • Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi B/in

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type

    Passive

  • 3D-briller

    Ja

  • Dual Play

    6

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • HDMI

    3

  • USB 2.3

    2

  • USB 3.3

    1

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    2

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (Gender)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (Gender)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1

  • PC-lydindgang

    1 (Composite in share)

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    2,000 page

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    CI+1.3

ECO

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    80W

  • Standbytilstand

    <0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    117kWh

  • Intelligent strømbesparelse

    Ja

  • Luminans

    65 %

  • Kvikksølv

    0,0

  • Bly

    >0 g

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    A+

  • EEI

    0,214

  • Visual Screen Size (cm)

    139

  • Skærmstørrelse

    55

  • Opløsning

    3840*2160

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    1234.8x727.3x50.8

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    1234.8x775.8x261

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    1330x810x152

  • VESA-dimensioner

    300x300

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • VESA-dimensioner

    300x300

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk