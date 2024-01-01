Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Ultra HD TV 65" LA970W

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG Ultra HD TV 65" LA970W

LG Ultra HD TV 65" LA970W

65LA970W
()
  • Visning forfra af LG Ultra HD TV 65&#34; LA970W 65LA970W
Nøglefunktioner

  • Ultra HD 8,3 Mpx
  • Tru-Ultra HD Engine
  • Udskydelig 4.1-kanalshøjttaler
  • Nano LED
  • Intuitivt Smart TV med Magic Remote
Mere
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    65

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    3840x2160

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Ultra HD Full LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    1000

  • Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)

    144 blocks

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)

    Ja (Ultra HD resolution Upscaling)

  • Kontrastoptimering

    Ja

  • Picture Wizard II

    Ja

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    4.1 Speaker System (3 way 7 speakers)

  • Lydoutput

    10W+10W+10W+10W+10W

  • Subwoofer

    Ja

  • apt-X codec

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • Skype

    Ja

  • 3D World

    Ja

  • Ekstra skærm

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Media Link

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • MHL

    Ja

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi B/in

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

  • SimpLink

    Ja

  • LG Cloud

    Ja

SMART CONTROL

  • Magic Remote

    Ja

  • Dual Core CPU(GHz)

    1.25 GHz

  • RAM (GB)

    8 GB

  • Talegenkendelse

    Ja

  • Universalfjernbetjening

    Ja

  • Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)

    Ja

  • Tv-kamera

    Built-in

CINEMA 3D

  • 2D-til-3D-konvertering

    Ja

  • Dual Play

    Ja

  • 3D-briller

    Party pack (4) + Dual Play (2)

  • Dual Play-briller

    Ja

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG

  • CI-stik

    1 (V)

  • HDMI 1.4 (SimpLink: HDMI-CEC)

    4 (V)

  • USB 3/2

    2 (V, 2.0) + 1 (V, 3.0) - Available for USB Hub

  • RF-indgang

    2 (T2/C, S2)

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (V, Gender,Component & Audio Sharing)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1 (Optical)

  • PC-lydindgang

    Share with AV2

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    Ja

  • Sprog

    33 languages

  • Autotuning/-programmering

    Ja

  • Ur

    Ja

  • Timer Till/Fra

    Ja

  • Tidsindstilling af dvalefunktion

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    Ja

ECO

  • Strøm

    B

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    198W

  • Standbytilstand

    <0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    298W

  • Intelligent strømbesparelse

    Ja

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    1451*838*40.8(40.6)

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    1451*910*325(44.2)

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    1568*1077*305(53.9)

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • Drejefod (venstre/højre)

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

