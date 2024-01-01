Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32" HD Ready LCD-TV

32" HD Ready LCD-TV

32LG4000
()
Visning forfra af 32&#34; HD Ready LCD-TV 32LG4000
LG 32" HD Ready LCD-TV, 32LG4000
LG 32" HD Ready LCD-TV, 32LG4000
LG 32" HD Ready LCD-TV, 32LG4000

Nøglefunktioner

  • Fordelene ved AV-tilstand
  • Clear Voice
  • Fordelene ved Energy Saving Recommended
  • HDMI 1.3 Deep Color / 3×HDMI
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    32

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1366x768

  • Lysstyrke (cd/m2)

    500

  • Dynamisk kontrastforhold

    50,000:1

  • Farvegengivelse (RGB)

    8bit

  • Ægte HD

    Nej

  • Levetid (t)

    60,000h

VIDEO

  • Dobbelt XD-motor

    Nej

  • Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)

    Ja

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)

    Ja

LYD

  • Lydudgang

    10W+10W

  • Højttalersystem

    2 Way 4 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • Surroundsystem

    SRS Trussuround

  • Lydtilstand

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Game/Sport)

  • Clear Voice II

    Ja

FACILITET

  • Smart energibesparelse Plus

    Nej

  • TruMotion

    Nej

  • HD Ready

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Nej

  • 1080P-kildeindgang

    HDMI 60p/50p/24p, Component 60p/50p

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • MP3/JEPG

    Nej

  • MPEG 2/4

    Nej

  • Intelligent sensor

    Nej

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    Ja

  • AV-indgang

    Nej

  • PC-lydinput

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Nej

  • CI-stik

    Ja

  • AV-udgang

    Nej

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Nej

  • Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Ja

  • SCART

    Ja

  • Digital lydudgang

    Ja

  • PC-lydindgang

    Ja

  • RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)

    Ja

STRØM

  • Forbrug

    150

  • Standby (slukket tilstand)

    1W ↓

  • Standby (standby-tilstand)

    1W ↓

  • DC fra

    0.1

