Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede

42LD750N
()
  • Visning forfra af Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede 42LD750N
  • LG Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede, 42LD750N
  • LG Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede, 42LD750N
  • LG Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede, 42LD750N
  • LG Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede, 42LD750N
Visning forfra af Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede 42LD750N
LG Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede, 42LD750N
LG Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede, 42LD750N
LG Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede, 42LD750N
LG Avanceret LCD-TV med et knivskarpt billede, 42LD750N

Nøglefunktioner

  • Multi Play
  • 200 Hz TruMotion
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Näyttötyyppi

    LCD TV

  • Näytön koko (tuumaa)

    42

KUVA

  • Tarkkuus

    1920x1080

  • BLU-tyyppi (taustavalo)

    CCFL

  • Vastaanottimet/virittimet

    DVB-T (MPEG2/4), DVB-C (MPEG2/4)

OMINAISUUS

  • Älykäs energiansäästön lisätoiminto

    Kyllä

  • TruMotion

    Kyllä

  • Bluetooth

    Ei

  • MP3/JEPG

    Kyllä

  • MPEG 2/4

    Kyllä

  • USB 2.0

    Kyllä

  • Älykäs anturi

    Kyllä

KÄYTTÖLIITTYMÄ

  • RGB-tulo (15-nastainen D-sub)

    Kyllä

  • Tietokoneääni-tulo

    Kyllä

  • HDMI/HDCP-tulo

    3

  • LAN

    Kyllä

ECO

  • On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    126

  • Stand by (W)

    0,30

  • Luminance Ratio(%)

    71

  • Mercury Content (mg)

    72,0

  • Presence of Lead

    Kyllä - Huom! Tämä TV sisältää lyijyä ainoastaan osissa ja komponenteissa, joissa vaihtoehtoista teknologiaa ei löydyi RoHS-direktivin poikkeuslauseketta soveltaen

Det siger folk