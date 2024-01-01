42" HD Ready LCD-TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
42
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1366x768
-
Lysstyrke (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamisk kontrastforhold
15000:1
-
Farvegengivelse (RGB)
8bit
-
Ægte HD
Nej
-
Levetid (t)
60,000h
VIDEO
-
Dobbelt XD-motor
Ja
-
Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)
Ja
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)
Ja
LYD
-
Lydudgang
10W+10W
-
Højttalersystem
2 Way 4 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
Surroundsystem
SRS Trussuround
-
Lydtilstand
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Movies/Music/Games)
-
Clear Voice II
Ja
FACILITET
-
Smart energibesparelse Plus
Ja
-
TruMotion
Nej
-
HD Ready
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Nej
-
1080P-kildeindgang
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24p Component 60p/30p,50p/24p RGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
MP3/JEPG
Nej
-
MPEG 2/4
Nej
-
Intelligent sensor
Nej
-
Stillbillede/frys
Nej
GRÆNSEFLADE
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
Ja
-
AV-indgang
Ja
-
PC-lydinput
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Nej
-
AV-udgang
Nej
-
Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Ja
-
SCART
Nej
-
LAN
Nej
-
Digital lydudgang
Nej
-
PC-lydindgang
Ja
-
RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)
Nej
STRØM
-
Forbrug
230
-
Standby (slukket tilstand)
1W ↓
