47" LCD-TV i rammeløst design, 200 Hz-teknologi for knivskarpt billede, Bluetooth og indbygget medieafspiller

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

47SL8500
()
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    47

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • Lysstyrke (cd/m2)

    500

  • Dynamisk kontrastforhold

    150,000:1

  • Visningsvinkelgrad

    178/178

  • Farvegengivelse (RGB)

    10bit

  • Svartid (MPRT)

    2ms

  • Ægte HD

    Ja

  • Levetid (t)

    60,000h

VIDEO

  • Korrektion af formatforhold

    8 Modes (16:9/Justscan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom /CinemaZoom/fullwide)

  • Billedstatustilstand

    9 Modes (IntelligentSensor/Vivid/Standard/Natural/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2)

  • Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)

    Ja

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)

    Ja

  • Filmtilstand (3:2 Pull down)

    Nej

  • Frisk hvid

    Ja

  • AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)

    Ja

FACILITET

  • Usynlig højttaler

    Ja

  • Smart energibesparelse Plus

    Ja

  • TruMotion

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • 1080P-kildeindgang

    HDMI 60p/50p/24p, Component 60p/50p

  • Navigation af AV-indgange

    Ja

  • Mærkning af indgang

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • MP3/JEPG

    Ja

  • MPEG 2/4

    Ja

  • Undertekstning af DivX (HD/SD)

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    MP3/JPEG, MPEG 2/4, Subtitile for DivX(HD/SD)

  • Intelligent sensor

    Ja

  • Billedguide

    Ja

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    Nej

  • AV-indgang

    Ja

  • S-Videoindgang

    Nej

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Nej

  • PC-lydinput

    Nej

  • HDMI-/HDCP-input

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • CI-stik

    Ja

  • RF-indgang

    Ja

  • AV-indgang

    Nej

  • AV-udgang

    Nej

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Ja

  • Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Ja

  • SCART

    Ja

  • LAN

    Nej

  • Digital lydudgang

    Ja

  • PC-lydindgang

    Ja

  • RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)

    Ja

MÅL

  • Medfølgende stativ

    25.9

  • Emballage

    30.9

  • Medfølgende stativ

    1109.6*751.2*261

  • Emballage

    1195x860x253

Det siger folk