Small LG Edge LED TV

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Small LG Edge LED TV

Small LG Edge LED TV

22LB457U
()
Visning forfra af Small LG Edge LED TV 22LB457U
Nøglefunktioner

  • IPS-panel
  • MCI
  • Triple XD Engine
  • Picture Wizard II
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    22

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1366 x 768

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Direct

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    (50Hz) MCI 100

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard III

    Ja

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • H.264 Codec

    2K/60p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    2 Ch Speaker

  • Lydoutput

    5W+5W

OPTAGELSE

  • USB

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI-stik

    1 (V)

  • USB 2.0

    1 (V)

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    Ja (H)

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (H, Sharing with Component)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (H)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1 (H)

  • HDMI 2.0 / 1.4

    1 (H, 1.4)

  • LAN

    1 (H)

  • Headphone out

    1 (H)

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    1,000 page

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

  • Conventional Remote

    Ja

  • Dual Core CPU(GHz)

    L14

  • RAM (GB)

    L14

  • MHL

    Ja

  • SimpLink

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    Ja

ECO

  • Standbytilstand

    0,3W

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • VESA-dimensioner

    TBD

Det siger folk