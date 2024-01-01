We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stilrent LED-tv i børstet metal med USB og medieafspiller
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
22
-
Cinema Screen Design
Nej
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1366x768
-
BLU-type (baggrundslys)
LED
-
Full HD
Nej
-
Digital DVB-T / DVB-C
DVB-T2/C
-
Levetid (t)
60,000h
-
3D
Nej
-
Cinema 3D
Nej
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Kontrol af farvetemperatur
Nej
-
Billedstatustilstand
7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)
Ja
-
AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)
Nej
FACILITET
-
Usynlig højttaler
Ja
-
Smart energisparfunktion
Ja
-
TruMotion
50Hz
-
HD Ready
Ja
-
Smart TV
Nej
-
Medialink
Nej
-
SmartShare
Nej
-
optagelse till USB (DVR)
Nej
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nej
-
Webrowser
Nej
-
Magic remote
Nej
-
Smart Phone fjernbetjening applikation
Nej
-
WiDi
Nej
-
WiFi Direct
Nej
-
1080P-kildeindgang
HDMI/Component/RF 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Mærkning af indgang
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Swivel (°)
Nej
-
MP3/JEPG
Ja
-
MPEG 2/4
Ja
-
Undertekstning af DivX (HD/SD)
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Intelligent sensor
Ja
-
Afspilning af bevægelige billeder
Ja
-
Picture Wizard
Ja
GRÆNSEFLADE
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
Nej
-
AV-indgang
Ja. Share with Component.
-
S-Videoindgang
Nej
-
RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)
Nej
-
PC-lydinput
Nej
-
HDMI-/HDCP-input
2
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
CI-stik
Ja
-
RF-indgang
1
-
Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Ja
-
SCART
Ja
-
LAN
Nej
-
Digital lydudgang
Ja
-
RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)
Nej
MÅL
-
Vægt (kg)
3,5
-
SYSTEM (uden stativ)
3,2
-
Emballage
5
-
B x H x D (mm)
523*376*140
-
SYSTEM
523*339*31.6
-
Emballage
585*455*120
ECO
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
22,0
-
Stand by (W)
0,3
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
65
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
55Cm/22inches
-
Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
32
-
EU ECO Flower Approval
Approval
