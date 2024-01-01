Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LED FULL HD TV

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LED FULL HD TV

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LED FULL HD TV

32LJ500V
()
  • Visning forfra af LED FULL HD TV 32LJ500V
  • LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
  • LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
  • LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
  • LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
  • LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
  • LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
  • LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
Visning forfra af LED FULL HD TV 32LJ500V
LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V
LG LED FULL HD TV, 32LJ500V

Nøglefunktioner

  • Full HD revolutionerer billedklarhed og farve
  • Place yourself in immersive sound, Dolby Audio™
  • Sæt et USB-drev i for at se indhold
  • Førsteklasses lyd og video med ét HDMI-kabel
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Skærmenhed (OLED / LCD)

    LCD

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    32

  • Opløsning

    1920*1080

  • Nano Cell-skærm

    Nej

  • IPS Panel (kun for LCD-serier, herunder IPS 4K og IPS 4K display)

    Nej

  • Visningssvinkel

    Nej

  • Paneltype (kun for LCD serier)

    RGB

  • BLU type (kun for LCD serier)

    Direkte

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • True Motion / Opdateringsfrekvens (kun for LCD serier)

    Opdateringsfrekvens 50Hz

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index) / Opdateringsfrekvens (kun for LCD serier)

    PMI 200 (Opdateringsfrekvens 50Hz)

  • UHDA Premium

    Nej

  • HDR

    Nej

  • - Dolby Vision (Se fanen HDR Format)

    Nej

  • - HDR10 (Se fanen HDR Format)

    Nej

  • - HLG (Se fanen HDR Format)

    Nej

  • Bredere farveskala

    Nej

  • - DCI

    Nej

  • Billion Rich Color

    Nej

  • Dæmpning (specifikation)

    Nej

  • Sort

    Nej

  • Ultra Luminance

    Nej

  • Billedmotor

    Nej

  • - Farve mastermotor

    Ja

  • - Opskalering

    Opløsningsopskalering

  • - Ægte farvenøjagtighed

    Nej

  • - Aktiv dybdeforstærkning

    Nej

  • - HDR-effekt

    Nej

  • - Smart picture tilstand

    Nej

  • HEVC Dekoder

    op til 2K@30P,10 bit

  • VP9 dekoder

    Nej

AUDIO

  • - Lyd output

    10 W

  • Højtalersystem (kanaler)

    2.0 kanal

  • Højtalertype

    Firing nedad

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Nej

  • Harman Kardon

    Nej

  • Surround tilstand

    Nej

  • Lyddifferentiering

    Nej

  • - Klar tale

    Nej

  • - Magic lydtuning

    Nej

  • - Smart sound tilstand

    Nej

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Nej

  • TV installationstype

    Nej

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Nej

  • DTS dekoder

    Nej

  • Lydafkoder

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, RA, WMA

SMART TV

  • OS (Operativsystem)

    Nej

  • - # proceskerner

    Nej

  • Magic fjernbetjening

    Nej

  • Magic zoom

    Nej

  • 360 VR

    Nej

  • Stemmegenkendelse

    Nej

  • Universal betjening

    Nej

  • Magic Link

    Nej

  • Hurtig adgang

    Nej

  • OLED galleri

    Nej

  • LG Indholdsbutik

    Nej

  • Multi-visning

    Nej

  • Web browser

    Nej

  • Musikafspiller

    Nej

  • Mit indhold

    Nej

  • Mine kanaler

    Nej

  • Kanal advisor

    Nej

  • KANAL PLUS

    Nej

SMART CONVERGENCE

  • IoT: Google weave

    Nej

  • Mobil app (LG TV Plus)

    Nej

  • Mobilforbindelse

    Nej

  • Mobil tv til

    Nej

  • - Wi-Fi tv til

    Nej

  • - BLE tv til

    Nej

  • WiDi (PC til TV)

    Nej

  • Miracast (Moblie til TV-spejling)

    Nej

  • Netværk filbrowser

    Nej

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Analog DVR

    Nej

  • Digital optagelse

    Nej

  • Tidsskift (ekstern optagelse)

    Nej

  • Se & optag med 2 tunere

    Nej

  • TTS (Tekst til tale)

    Nej

  • STT (Tale til tekst)

    Nej

  • Natural Voice Recognition

    Nej

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Nej

  • Samtidig lyd output

    Nej

  • Blokér adgang til skadelig side

    Nej

  • All Protections plus

    Nej

  • FM-radio

    Nej

  • Game TV

    Nej

  • Mosqito Away

    Nej

  • ACR-base bilateral tjeneste

    Nej

  • OSD sprog

    33

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV modtagelse (jordbaseret, kabel, satellit)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • [DVB] Dataudsendelse (landespecifik)

    Nej

  • [DVB] CI + (fællesinterface)

    CI+ 1.3

  • Tekst-tv (øverst/flof/liste)

    Ja(ØVERST: DG, Flof: Øvrige)

  • Tekster

    Ja

  • EPG(8dage)

    Ja

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2

  • - ARC (Lyd returkanal)

    Nej

  • USB

    1

  • LAN

    Nej (Storbritannien : 1)

  • Komponent / Komposit tilfælles

    1(Almindeligt komposit)

  • Komposit ind (AV)

    Nej

  • CI Slot

    1

  • RF ind

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Wifi (802.11.ac eller 802.11.n)

    Nej

  • Bluetooth

    Nej

  • Digital audio ud (optisk)

    Nej

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Nej

  • Linje ud

    Nej

  • RS-232C (Kontrol / SVC)

    Nej

  • Komponent ind (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio): 5

    1(Almindeligt komposit)

  • Komposit ind (CVBS+ Audio): 3

    Nej

  • HDMI (6G/3G)

    1(0/1)

  • USB (3.0/2.0)

    Nej

  • Ledningsført IR

    Nej

DESIGN

  • Form

    Nej

ECO

  • Illuminanssensor

    Nej

  • Højeffektiv visningstilstand (kun M+)

    Nej

  • Energibesparende tilstand

    Nej

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (NA Energiregulering)

    Nej

POWER

  • Strømforsyning (spænding, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)

    A

  • Strømforbrug ved standby

    0,5W↓

  • Strømforbrug (maks.)

    Afviger iht. region, skærmstørrelse

ACCESSORY

  • Fjernbetjening

    L-Con

  • Komponent /AV-køn

    Nej

  • Strømkabel

    Ja

  • Betjeningsvejledning

    Ja

  • Understøtter Vesa-ophæng

    Ja

  • - Vesa størrelse

    Se M produktspecifikation

  • Batterier (til fjernbetjening)

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk