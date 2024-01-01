LED FULL HD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Skærmenhed (OLED / LCD)
LCD
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
32
-
Opløsning
1920*1080
-
Nano Cell-skærm
Nej
-
IPS Panel (kun for LCD-serier, herunder IPS 4K og IPS 4K display)
Nej
-
Visningssvinkel
Nej
-
Paneltype (kun for LCD serier)
RGB
-
BLU type (kun for LCD serier)
Direkte
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
True Motion / Opdateringsfrekvens (kun for LCD serier)
Opdateringsfrekvens 50Hz
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index) / Opdateringsfrekvens (kun for LCD serier)
PMI 200 (Opdateringsfrekvens 50Hz)
-
UHDA Premium
Nej
-
HDR
Nej
-
- Dolby Vision (Se fanen HDR Format)
Nej
-
- HDR10 (Se fanen HDR Format)
Nej
-
- HLG (Se fanen HDR Format)
Nej
-
Bredere farveskala
Nej
-
- DCI
Nej
-
Billion Rich Color
Nej
-
Dæmpning (specifikation)
Nej
-
Sort
Nej
-
Ultra Luminance
Nej
-
Billedmotor
Nej
-
- Farve mastermotor
Ja
-
- Opskalering
Opløsningsopskalering
-
- Ægte farvenøjagtighed
Nej
-
- Aktiv dybdeforstærkning
Nej
-
- HDR-effekt
Nej
-
- Smart picture tilstand
Nej
-
HEVC Dekoder
op til 2K@30P,10 bit
-
VP9 dekoder
Nej
AUDIO
-
- Lyd output
10 W
-
Højtalersystem (kanaler)
2.0 kanal
-
Højtalertype
Firing nedad
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Nej
-
Harman Kardon
Nej
-
Surround tilstand
Nej
-
Lyddifferentiering
Nej
-
- Klar tale
Nej
-
- Magic lydtuning
Nej
-
- Smart sound tilstand
Nej
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Nej
-
TV installationstype
Nej
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Nej
-
DTS dekoder
Nej
-
Lydafkoder
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, RA, WMA
SMART TV
-
OS (Operativsystem)
Nej
-
- # proceskerner
Nej
-
Magic fjernbetjening
Nej
-
Magic zoom
Nej
-
360 VR
Nej
-
Stemmegenkendelse
Nej
-
Universal betjening
Nej
-
Magic Link
Nej
-
Hurtig adgang
Nej
-
OLED galleri
Nej
-
LG Indholdsbutik
Nej
-
Multi-visning
Nej
-
Web browser
Nej
-
Musikafspiller
Nej
-
Mit indhold
Nej
-
Mine kanaler
Nej
-
Kanal advisor
Nej
-
KANAL PLUS
Nej
SMART CONVERGENCE
-
IoT: Google weave
Nej
-
Mobil app (LG TV Plus)
Nej
-
Mobilforbindelse
Nej
-
Mobil tv til
Nej
-
- Wi-Fi tv til
Nej
-
- BLE tv til
Nej
-
WiDi (PC til TV)
Nej
-
Miracast (Moblie til TV-spejling)
Nej
-
Netværk filbrowser
Nej
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Analog DVR
Nej
-
Digital optagelse
Nej
-
Tidsskift (ekstern optagelse)
Nej
-
Se & optag med 2 tunere
Nej
-
TTS (Tekst til tale)
Nej
-
STT (Tale til tekst)
Nej
-
Natural Voice Recognition
Nej
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Nej
-
Samtidig lyd output
Nej
-
Blokér adgang til skadelig side
Nej
-
All Protections plus
Nej
-
FM-radio
Nej
-
Game TV
Nej
-
Mosqito Away
Nej
-
ACR-base bilateral tjeneste
Nej
-
OSD sprog
33
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV modtagelse (jordbaseret, kabel, satellit)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
[DVB] Dataudsendelse (landespecifik)
Nej
-
[DVB] CI + (fællesinterface)
CI+ 1.3
-
Tekst-tv (øverst/flof/liste)
Ja(ØVERST: DG, Flof: Øvrige)
-
Tekster
Ja
-
EPG(8dage)
Ja
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2
-
- ARC (Lyd returkanal)
Nej
-
USB
1
-
LAN
Nej (Storbritannien : 1)
-
Komponent / Komposit tilfælles
1(Almindeligt komposit)
-
Komposit ind (AV)
Nej
-
CI Slot
1
-
RF ind
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Wifi (802.11.ac eller 802.11.n)
Nej
-
Bluetooth
Nej
-
Digital audio ud (optisk)
Nej
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Nej
-
Linje ud
Nej
-
RS-232C (Kontrol / SVC)
Nej
-
Komponent ind (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio): 5
1(Almindeligt komposit)
-
Komposit ind (CVBS+ Audio): 3
Nej
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
1(0/1)
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
Nej
-
Ledningsført IR
Nej
DESIGN
-
Form
Nej
ECO
-
Illuminanssensor
Nej
-
Højeffektiv visningstilstand (kun M+)
Nej
-
Energibesparende tilstand
Nej
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (NA Energiregulering)
Nej
POWER
-
Strømforsyning (spænding, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)
A
-
Strømforbrug ved standby
0,5W↓
-
Strømforbrug (maks.)
Afviger iht. region, skærmstørrelse
ACCESSORY
-
Fjernbetjening
L-Con
-
Komponent /AV-køn
Nej
-
Strømkabel
Ja
-
Betjeningsvejledning
Ja
-
Understøtter Vesa-ophæng
Ja
-
- Vesa størrelse
Se M produktspecifikation
-
Batterier (til fjernbetjening)
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
