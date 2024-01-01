Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
42LB550V
Nøglefunktioner

  • IPS-panel
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    42

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Direct

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    (50Hz) MCI 100

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard III

    Ja

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • H.264 Codec

    2K/60p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    2 Ch Speaker system

  • Lydoutput

    5W+5W

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI-stik

    1 (V)

  • HDMI Ethernet Channel

    T2/C/S2 : 1 (V)

  • USB 2.0

    1 (V)

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    Ja (H)

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (H, Sharing with Component)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (H)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1 (H)

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1 (H)

  • HDMI Ethernet Channel

    T2/C/S2 : 1 (H, 1.4)

  • LAN

    1 (H)

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    1,000 page

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    Ja

ECO

  • Strøm

    A+

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    51W

  • Standbytilstand

    0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    74,46 kWh

  • Luminans

    65 %

  • Kvikksølv

    0,0

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    A+

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • VESA-dimensioner

    TBD

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

