Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG TV

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG TV

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG TV

42LF561V
()
  • Visning forfra af LG TV 42LF561V
  • LG TV, 42LF561V
  • LG TV, 42LF561V
Visning forfra af LG TV 42LF561V
LG TV, 42LF561V
LG TV, 42LF561V

Nøglefunktioner

  • Metaldesign
  • Motion Eco Sensor
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    42

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • PQI (Hz)

    300

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED(Direct)

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    ● 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) ** M1LC : 6 Modes

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    ● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom) ** M1LC : 6 Modes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    2Ch Speaker System (1 way 2 SPK)

  • Lydoutput

    L/R : 10W + 10W

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB 2.3

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    2

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1

  • HDMI

    1

  • LAN

    1(UK only)

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    2,000 page

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    CI+1.3

ECO

  • Skærmstørrelse

    42

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • VESA-dimensioner

    400x400

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk