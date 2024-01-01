We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" rammeløst tv med LED-teknologi, Bluetooth og indbygget medieafspiller
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
47
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
Lysstyrke (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamisk kontrastforhold
3,000,000:1
-
Visningsvinkelgrad
178/178
-
Farvegengivelse (RGB)
10bit
-
Svartid (MPRT)
2ms
-
Ægte HD
Ja
VIDEO
-
Korrektion af formatforhold
8 Modes (16:9/Justscan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom /CinemaZoom/fullwide)
-
Billedstatustilstand
9 Modes (IntelligentSensor/Vivid/Standard/Natural/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2)
-
Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)
Ja
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)
Ja
-
Filmtilstand (3:2 Pull down)
Nej
-
Frisk hvid
Ja
-
AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)
Ja
FACILITET
-
Usynlig højttaler
Ja
-
Smart energibesparelse Plus
Ja
-
TruMotion
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
1080P-kildeindgang
HDMI 60p/50p/24p, Component 60p/50p
-
Navigation af AV-indgange
Ja
-
Mærkning af indgang
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
MP3/JEPG
Ja
-
MPEG 2/4
Ja
-
Undertekstning af DivX (HD/SD)
Ja
-
USB 2.0
MP3/JPEG, MPEG 2/4, Subtitile for DivX(HD/SD)
-
Intelligent sensor
Ja
-
Billedguide
Ja
GRÆNSEFLADE
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
Nej
-
AV-indgang
Nej
-
S-Videoindgang
Nej
-
RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)
Nej
-
PC-lydinput
Nej
-
HDMI-/HDCP-input
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
CI-stik
Ja
-
RF-indgang
Ja
-
AV-udgang
Nej
-
RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)
Ja
-
Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Ja
-
SCART
Ja
-
LAN
Nej
-
Digital lydudgang
Ja
-
PC-lydindgang
Ja
-
RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)
Ja
MÅL
-
Medfølgende stativ
28.5
-
Emballage
35.5
-
Medfølgende stativ
1119.6*757.1*286.5
-
Emballage
1195x860x253
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.