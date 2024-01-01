We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED-TV med trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Visningstype
LED TV
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
55
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
BLU-typ (Baggrundsbelysning)
FULL LED
-
Digital DVB-T / DVB-C
DVB-T (MPEG2/4), DVB-C (MPEG2/4)
FUNKTIONER
-
Smart energisparefunktion
Ja
-
TruMotion
100Hz
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
MP3/JEPG
Ja
-
MPEG 2/4
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
ECO
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
115
-
Stand by (W)
0,20
-
Luminance Ratio(%)
76
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0,0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - BEMÆRK Dette fjernsyn indeholder kun bly i bestemte dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke findes alternativ teknologi i overensstemmelse med gældende RoHS-Direktiver
