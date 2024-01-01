OLED-fjernsyn fra LG

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
55
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
3840x2160
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
Ja
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
OLED
-
Curved
Ja
-
Pixel Dimming
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
4K Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
ULTRA Luminance
Ja
-
Billedtilstand
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Højde-bredde-forhold
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
HDR
Ja
LYD
-
Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Højttalersystem
2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)
-
Lydoutput
L/R : 10W + 10W
-
Tweeter
Ja
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Private Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
Ja
-
apt-X codec
Ja
SMART TV
-
WebOS/NetCast 4.5
WebOS
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)
Ja
-
Conventional Remote
Ready
-
Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Miracast, skærmdeling
Ja
-
Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)
Ja
-
Indbygget Wi-Fi
B/in
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
CINEMA 3D
-
3D-briller
Passive
-
Dual Play
6
OPTAGELSE
-
Eksternt lagermedie
Ja
INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
3
-
USB 2.3
2
-
USB 3.3
1
INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK
-
RF In
2
-
Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)
1 (Gender)
-
Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)
1 (Gender)
-
Scart (fuld)
1 (Gender)
-
Digital lydudgang (optisk)
1
-
PC-lydindgang
1 (Composite in share)
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out
1
ANDET
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Tekst-tv
2,000 page
-
Programmeret optagelse til/fra
Ja
TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE
-
Antenne
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
CI+1.3
ECO
-
Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand
142W
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvikksølv
0,0
-
Bly
>0 g
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
164
-
Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
207
-
Skærmstørrelse
65
-
Opløsning
3840*2160
DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)
-
1) Apparat uden fod
1447x826x49.9
-
2) Apparat med fod
1447x884x237
-
3) Apparat i emballage
1677x935x255
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.