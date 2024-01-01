LG OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
55
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
4K
-
4K Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
ULTRA Luminance
Ja
-
Pixel Dimming
Ja
-
HDR
OLED HDR
-
Local Dimming
Ja
-
IPS
NA
-
Contrast Maximizer
Ja
-
Infinite Contrast
Ja
LYD
-
Samlet output
40W
-
Kanaler
4.0
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Ja
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ja
-
harman/kardon Sound
Ja
SMART TV
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
Browser
Ja
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
Ja
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
webOS 3.0
Ja
TILSLUTNING
-
Wifi
Ja
-
LAN
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
HDMI ports
4
-
USB ports
3
-
USB 3.0 Support
Ja
-
Optagelse
Ja
-
Optagelse & Time Shift
Ja
-
Headphone out
Ja
-
Transmissionsmåde
DVB-T2/C/S2
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
