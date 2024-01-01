Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Sort 32" SMART TV med Magc remote, 0,9 GHz dual core-processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Cinema 3D, Wi-Fi og DLNA.

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

32LA660V
()
Visning forfra af Sort 32&#34; SMART TV med Magc remote, 0,9 GHz dual core-processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Cinema 3D, Wi-Fi og DLNA. 32LA660V
Nøglefunktioner

  • Cinema Screen Design
  • Magic Remote
  • Smart Share
  • Miracast™
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    32

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Edge LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    400

  • Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)

    Ja

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Eco, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Ja

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Kontrastoptimering

    Ja

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    1 way 2 speakers

  • Lydoutput

    10W+10W

SMART TV

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • Skype

    Ready

  • 3D World

    Ja

  • Ekstra skærm

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • MHL

    Ja

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi B/in

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

  • SimpLink

    Ja

SMART CONTROL

  • Magic Remote

    Ja

  • Dual Core CPU(GHz)

    0,9 GHz

  • RAM (GB)

    1.25 GB

  • Talegenkendelse

    Ja

  • Universalfjernbetjening

    Ja

  • Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)

    Ja

  • Tv-kamera

    Ready

CINEMA 3D

  • 2D-til-3D-konvertering

    Ja

  • 3D-briller

    Party pack

  • Dual Play

    Ja

  • Dual Play-briller

    Ja

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG

  • CI-stik

    1 (V)

  • HDMI Ethernet Channel

    3 (V)

  • USB 3/2

    3 (V, 2.0) - Available for USB Hub

  • RF-indgang

    2 (T2/C, S2)

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (H, Component & Audio Sharing)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1 (H)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (H)

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1 (Optical)

  • PC-lydindgang

    Share with AV2

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    Ja

  • Sprog

    33 languages

  • Autotuning/-programmering

    Ja

  • Ur

    Ja

  • Tidsindstilling af dvalefunktion

    Ja

  • Timer Till/Fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    Ja

ECO

  • Strøm

    A

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    40W

  • Standbytilstand

    <0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    58kWh

  • Intelligent strømbesparelse

    Ja

  • Luminans

    65 %

  • Kvikksølv

    0 g

  • Bly

    >0 g

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    Class A

  • Visual Screen Size (cm)

    80

  • Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)

    58

  • EU ECO Flower Approval

    Approval

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    725*431*66.0(7.5)

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    725*501*241(8.7)

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    979*570*126(10.4)

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • Drejefod (venstre/højre)

    Ja

  • VESA-dimensioner

    200*199

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

