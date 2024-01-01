Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat.

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat.

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat.

50LB582V
()
  • Visning forfra af SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. 50LB582V
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V
Visning forfra af SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. 50LB582V
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat., 50LB582V

Nøglefunktioner

  • Smart Share
  • Miracast™
  • WiDi
  • Smart Entertainment
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    50

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Direct

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    (50Hz) MCI 100

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard III

    Ja

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • H.264 Codec

    2K/60p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    2 Ch Speaker system

  • Lydoutput

    10W+10W

SMART TV

  • WebOS/NetCast 4.5

    NetCast 4.5

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • HbbTV (v1.5)

    Ja (TBD)

  • Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)

    Ready

  • Conventional Remote

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • Skype

    Ready

SMART SHARE

  • Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • LG Cloud

    Ja

  • MHL

    Ja

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Ja

  • Ekstra skærm

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ready

  • Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

  • Windows 7/8 Certified

    Ja

  • SimpLink

    Ja

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI-stik

    1 (V)

  • HDMI 1.4

    3 (V)

  • USB 2.0

    3 (V)

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    Ja (H)

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (H, Sharing with Component)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (H)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1 (H)

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1 (H)

  • PC-lydindgang

    Share with Component audio (AV2)

  • LAN

    1 (H)

  • Headphone out

    1 (H)

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    2,000 page

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    Ja

ECO

  • Strøm

    A+

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    63W

  • Standbytilstand

    0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    91,98 kWh

  • Luminans

    65 %

  • Kvikksølv

    0,0

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    A+

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • VESA-dimensioner

    TBD

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk