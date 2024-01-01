LG 55"-webOS-fjernsyn LF630V

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
55
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
PQI (Hz)
PMI: 800
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED (Edge)
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Billedtilstand
● 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Højde-bredde-forhold
● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
HEVC Codec
2K 60P
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
LYD
-
Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Højttalersystem
2Ch Speaker System (1 way 2 SPK)
-
Lydoutput
L/R : 10W + 10W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Private Sound Sync
Ja
-
apt-X codec
Ja
SMART TV
-
WebOS/NetCast 4.5
WebOS
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)
Ready
-
Conventional Remote
Ja
-
Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Miracast, skærmdeling
Ja
-
Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)
Ja
-
Indbygget Wi-Fi
B/in
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
OPTAGELSE
-
Eksternt lagermedie
Ja
INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
3
-
USB 2.3
3
INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK
-
RF In
2
-
Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)
1 (Composite/Component share)
-
Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)
1 (Composite/Component share)
-
Scart (fuld)
1
-
Digital lydudgang (optisk)
1
-
PC-lydindgang
Share with Component audio (AV2)
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out
1
ANDET
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Tekst-tv
2,000 page
-
Programmeret optagelse til/fra
Ja
TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE
-
Antenne
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
CI+1.3
ECO
-
Skærmstørrelse
55
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)
-
VESA-dimensioner
300x300
KABINETBESKRIVELSE
-
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
