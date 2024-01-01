Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG-webOS-fjernsyn

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG-webOS-fjernsyn

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG-webOS-fjernsyn

55LF652V
()
  • Visning forfra af LG-webOS-fjernsyn 55LF652V
  • LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
  • LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
  • LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
  • LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
  • LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
  • LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
Visning forfra af LG-webOS-fjernsyn 55LF652V
LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V
LG-webOS-fjernsyn, 55LF652V

Nøglefunktioner

  • webOS 2.0
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    55

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • PQI (Hz)

    TBD

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED(Direct)

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    ● 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    ● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • HEVC Codec

    2K 60P

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    2Ch Speaker System (1 way 2 SPK)

  • Lydoutput

    L/R : 10W + 10W

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Private Sound Sync

    Ja

  • apt-X codec

    Ja

SMART TV

  • WebOS/NetCast 4.5

    WebOS

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)

    Ready

  • Conventional Remote

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Ja

  • Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    B/in

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type

    Passive

  • 3D-briller

    Ja

  • Dual Play

    6

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • HDMI

    3

  • USB 2.3

    3

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    2

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1

  • PC-lydindgang

    Share with Component audio (AV2)

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    2,000 page

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    CI+1.3

ECO

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    65W

  • ErP Class

    A+

  • Visual Screen Size (cm)

    139

  • Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)

    95

  • Skærmstørrelse

    32

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    1241x725x55.5

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    1241x765x293

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    1330x810x174

  • VESA-dimensioner

    200x200

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk