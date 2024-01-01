Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P

LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P

BT5-1P
()
  Visning forfra af LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P
  • LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P , BT5-1P
  • LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P , BT5-1P
Visning forfra af LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P
LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P , BT5-1P
LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P , BT5-1P

Nøglefunktioner

  • Soundbar-beslag, der passer til LG QNED TV-Single-Pole Stand-typen

Soundbar, som passer til LG QNED TV

Skærmbillederne er simulerede. Der henvises til billedgalleriet øverst på siden for en nøjagtig repræsentation.

      Kompatible TV'er

      (Single-Pole Stand-type) 86QNED99T*B, 75QNED99T*B, 86QNED91T**, 75QNED91T**, 65QNED91T**, 86QNED86T**, 75QNED86T**, 65QNED86T**, 55QNED86T**, 86QNED81T**, 75QNED81T**, 65QNED81T**, 55QNED81T**

      Soundbaren passer til

      S95TR, DS95TR, NS95TR, US95TR, S90TR, DS90TR, NS90TR, US90TR, S90TY, DS90TY, NS90TY, US90TY, S70TR, DS70TR, NS70TR, US70TR, S70TY, DS70TY, NS70TY, US70TY, S75TR

      Specifikationer

      To WOW Bracket-komponenter, som ligger på langs mod en beige baggrund. Bredde, højde og dybde er mærket og vist med pile. Nederst ses følgende specifikationer: Bredde 359,5 mm, Højde 276,8 mm, Dybde 120,3 mm.

      Sådan installeres LG Soundbar-beslaget på LG QNED TV

      Find det rigtige Wall Mount Bracket til dit QNED

      LG WOW Bracket er et Soundbar-beslag til vægmontering af LG QNED TV'er. Når du bruger WOW Bracket, skal du sørge for at bruge det angivne Wall Mount Bracket til TV.

      WB24GD

      Kompatible TV'er: 86QNED99T** / 86QNED90T** / 86QNED91T** / 86QNED86T** / 86QNED85T** / 86QNED81T** / 86QNED80T** (Vesa-størrelse : 600*400)

      WB24GC

      Kompatible TV'er: 75QNED99T** / 75QNED90T** / 65QNED90T** / 75QNED91T** / 65QNED91T** / 75QNED86T** / 75QNED85T** / 75QNED81T** / 75QNED80T** (Vesa size : 400*400) / 65QNED85T** / 55QNED85T** / 65QNED86T** / 55QNED86T** / 65QNED81T** / 55QNED81T** / 65QNED80T** / 55QNED80T** (Vesa-størrelse: 300*300)

      Find den rigtige spacer til dit QNED

      Installer dit WOW Bracket med den rigtige spacer, som passer til dit QNED's Wall Mount Bracket.
      Spacers medfølger til TV-Wall Mount Bracket (WB24GC / WB24GD).

      Spacer, som passer til TV'er, der er BT5-1P-kompatible
      86QNED99T*B, 75QNED99T*B, 86QNED91T, 75QNED91T, 86QNED86T, 75QNED86T, 65QNED86T, 55QNED86T, 86QNED81T, 75QNED81T, 65QNED81T, 55QNED81T
      65QNED91T

      Key Feature

      • Soundbar-beslag, der passer til LG QNED TV-Single-Pole Stand-typen
      Udskriv

      Alle specifikationer

      MODEL INFORMATION

      • Brand Information

        LG Sound Bar Bracket

      • Model Name

        BT5-1P

      • Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

        359.5 x 276.8 x 120.3

      • Weight_Bracket (kg) - 2EA

        1.9Kg

      • Gross Weight (kg)

        3.5Kg

      • Material

        Metal (SPCC)

      COMPATIBILITY

      • Compatible TV

        QNED99/91/86/81

      • Compatible Sound Bar

        S95T, S90T, S70T

      CARTON BOX

      • Dimension (W x H x D) mm

        405 x 174 x 316

      • Type

        Flexo

      • Color

        Yellow

      ACCESSORY_MANUAL

      • Installation Guide

      • Warranty Card

      ACCESSORY_OTHERS

      • Guide Holder

      • Screw

      • Cable Holder

