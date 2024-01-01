We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P
Soundbar, som passer til LG QNED TV
Skærmbillederne er simulerede. Der henvises til billedgalleriet øverst på siden for en nøjagtig repræsentation.
Kompatible TV'er
(Single-Pole Stand-type) 86QNED99T*B, 75QNED99T*B, 86QNED91T**, 75QNED91T**, 65QNED91T**, 86QNED86T**, 75QNED86T**, 65QNED86T**, 55QNED86T**, 86QNED81T**, 75QNED81T**, 65QNED81T**, 55QNED81T**
Soundbaren passer til
S95TR, DS95TR, NS95TR, US95TR, S90TR, DS90TR, NS90TR, US90TR, S90TY, DS90TY, NS90TY, US90TY, S70TR, DS70TR, NS70TR, US70TR, S70TY, DS70TY, NS70TY, US70TY, S75TR
Specifikationer
To WOW Bracket-komponenter, som ligger på langs mod en beige baggrund. Bredde, højde og dybde er mærket og vist med pile. Nederst ses følgende specifikationer: Bredde 359,5 mm, Højde 276,8 mm, Dybde 120,3 mm.
Sådan installeres LG Soundbar-beslaget på LG QNED TV
Find det rigtige Wall Mount Bracket til dit QNED
WB24GD
Kompatible TV'er: 86QNED99T** / 86QNED90T** / 86QNED91T** / 86QNED86T** / 86QNED85T** / 86QNED81T** / 86QNED80T** (Vesa-størrelse : 600*400)
WB24GC
Kompatible TV'er: 75QNED99T** / 75QNED90T** / 65QNED90T** / 75QNED91T** / 65QNED91T** / 75QNED86T** / 75QNED85T** / 75QNED81T** / 75QNED80T** (Vesa size : 400*400) / 65QNED85T** / 55QNED85T** / 65QNED86T** / 55QNED86T** / 65QNED81T** / 55QNED81T** / 65QNED80T** / 55QNED80T** (Vesa-størrelse: 300*300)
Find den rigtige spacer til dit QNED
Spacers medfølger til TV-Wall Mount Bracket (WB24GC / WB24GD).
Spacer, som passer til TV'er, der er BT5-1P-kompatible
Key Feature
-
Soundbar-beslag, der passer til LG QNED TV-Single-Pole Stand-typen
Alle specifikationer
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar Bracket
-
Model Name
BT5-1P
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
359.5 x 276.8 x 120.3
-
Weight_Bracket (kg) - 2EA
1.9Kg
-
Gross Weight (kg)
3.5Kg
-
Material
Metal (SPCC)
COMPATIBILITY
-
Compatible TV
QNED99/91/86/81
-
Compatible Sound Bar
S95T, S90T, S70T
CARTON BOX
-
Dimension (W x H x D) mm
405 x 174 x 316
-
Type
Flexo
-
Color
Yellow
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Installation Guide
●
-
Warranty Card
●
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Guide Holder
●
-
Screw
●
-
Cable Holder
●
