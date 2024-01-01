Full LED-tv med lynhurtig Smart TV med dual-core-processor, Magic Motion-fjernbetjening og Cinema 3D.

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

72LM950W
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • Smart TV
  • 3D Sound Zooming
  • 3D Depth Control
  • 2D to 3D Conversion
Mere
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    72

  • Display Type

    LED TV

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • BLU-type (baggrundslys)

    LED

  • Full HD

    Ja

  • Digital DVB-T / DVB-C

    DVB-T2/C/S

  • Levetid (t)

    60,000h

  • 3D

    Ja

  • Cinema 3D

    Ja

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Kontrol af farvetemperatur

    Ja

  • Billedstatustilstand

    7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)

    Ja

  • AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)

    Ja

FACILITET

  • Usynlig højttaler

    Ja

  • Smart energisparfunktion

    Ja

  • TruMotion

    400Hz

  • HD Ready

    Ja

  • Smart TV

    Ja

  • Medialink

    Ja

  • SmartShare

    Ja

  • optagelse till USB (DVR)

    Ja

  • DLNA/CIFS

    Ja

  • Webrowser

    Ja

  • Magic remote

    Ja, 4mode

  • Smart Phone fjernbetjening applikation

    Ja

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • WiFi Direct

    Ja

  • WiFi

    Ready

  • 1080P-kildeindgang

    HDMI/Component/RF 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Mærkning af indgang

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Swivel (°)

    Ja

  • MP3/JEPG

    Ja

  • MPEG 2/4

    Ja

  • Undertekstning af DivX (HD/SD)

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Intelligent sensor

    Ja

  • Afspilning af bevægelige billeder

    Ja

  • Picture Wizard

    Ja

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • AV-indgang

    Ja

  • S-Videoindgang

    Nej

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Ja

  • PC-lydinput

    Ja

  • HDMI-/HDCP-input

    4

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • CI-stik

    Ja

  • RF-indgang

    2

  • Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Ja

  • SCART

    Ja

  • LAN

    Ja+WiFi

  • Digital lydudgang

    Ja

  • RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)

    Nej

MÅL

  • Vægt (kg)

    65,5

  • SYSTEM (uden stativ)

    1694 * 1023 * 59,9

  • SYSTEM (uden stativ)

    52,6

  • Emballage

    76,2

  • B x H x D (mm)

    1694 * 1114 * 386,3

  • Emballage

    1830 *1155 * 380

ECO

  • On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    254

  • Stand by (W)

    0,30

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65 %

  • Mercury Content (mg)

    0,0

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    B

  • Visual Screen Size (cm)

    183Cm/72inches

  • Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)

    371

