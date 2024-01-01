We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine
Alle specifikationer
NØGLEFUNKTIONER
-
Centum™-system
Nej
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Ja (Post DD)
-
TrueSteam™
Nej
-
TurboWash™
Nej
-
6 Motion
Ja
INTELLIGENT FUNKTION
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
-
NFC (Download-cyklus, NFC)
Nej
-
Wifi (Wifi-kontrol)
Nej
BEKLÆDNING
-
Farve
Blå/hvid
-
Dør
Krom
-
Displayets baggrundsfarve
Sort
-
Drejeknap + Deco-knap
Krom + sort
BASIS
-
Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)
8
-
Centrifugeringshastighed
1400/800/400/Ingen centrifugering
-
Vekslende temperatur(℃)
Kold/20/40/60/95℃
-
Vandtilførsel (varmt/koldt)
Kun koldt
-
Auto-genstart
Ja
-
Standby – nul strøm
Ja
-
Rensevandspray (Cirkulation)
Nej
-
Forstøverskyllespray (TurboWash)
Nej
-
Ball balance-system
Nej
-
Dørmekanismetype
Bimetal
-
Døråbningsvinkel (º)
180
-
Tromlens volumen (liter)
58
-
Størrelse på tromlens åbning (mm)
300
-
Lys i tromle
Nej
-
Tromlen indvendig
Prægning
-
Tromleløfter
Bølgeløfter
-
Vandlås
Nej
KONTROL
-
Programvælger
Drej + knap
-
Displaytype
Gul LED
-
Talindikator (tid tilbage, temp., OPM)
18:88
-
Tidsforskydning
3-19 t
-
Start/pause-indikator
Ja(Startknapblink)
-
Indikator for lukket dør
Ja
-
Fejlmeddelelsesindikator
Ja
-
Fejlmeddelelsesalarm
Ja
VASKEPROGRAM
-
Cyklusnr.
13
GENERELT
-
Bomuld
Ja
-
Bomuld – stor
Ja
-
Blandet
Ja
-
Strygefrit
Ja
-
Dyner
Ja
PLEJENDE
-
Allergiplejende (kun damp)
Nej
-
Opfriskning med damp (kun damp)
Nej
-
Nænsom pleje
Nej
-
Pletfjerner
Nej
-
Hygiejne
Nej
-
Hudpleje
Ja
-
Spædbarnspleje
Ja
-
Bomuld med damp (kun SpaSteam)
Nej
-
Babytøj Damp (kun SpaSteam)
Nej
SPECIAL
-
Sportstøj
Ja
-
Mørk vask
Nej
-
Lydløs vask
Nej
-
Speed14
Nej
-
Download-cyklus (skyl+centrifugering som standard)
Nej
-
Sart
Ja
-
Uld
Ja
-
Intensiv 60
Ja
-
Hurtig 30
Ja
-
Skyl+centrifugering
Ja
EKSTRAINDSTILLINGER
-
Forvask
Ja
-
Klinisk skylleprogram
Ja
-
Anti-krøl
Ja
-
Blødgør med damp
Nej
-
Favorit
Nej
-
Tidsforskydning
Ja
-
Børnesikring
Ja
-
Skyl + centrifugering
Nej
-
Kun centrifugering
Ja
-
Bipper til/fra
Ja
-
Slangerens
Ja
VASKEINDSTILLING
-
Intensiv
Ja
-
Normal
Ja
-
Tidsbesparelse
Nej
-
Turbo Wash
Nej
SKYLLEINDSTILLINGER
-
Normal
Nej
-
Skyl+
Nej
-
Skyl++ iblødsætning
Ja
-
Normal + iblødsætning
Nej
-
Skyl++
Nej
DOWNLOAD-CYKLUS
-
Babytøj
Nej
-
Børnetøj
Nej
-
Skoleuniform
Nej
-
Badetøj
Nej
-
Regnsæson
Nej
-
Træningstøj
Nej
-
Jeans
Nej
-
Tæppe
Nej
-
Svedplet
Nej
-
Lugtfjerner
Nej
-
Enkelte tøjstykker
Nej
-
Farvebevaring
Nej
-
Lydløs vask
Nej
-
Skyl+centrifugering
Nej
-
Hurtigvask + tør
Nej
-
Tør 30
Nej
-
Tør 60
Nej
-
Turbotør
Nej
-
Skjortetørt
Nej
PLETFJERNERINDSTILLING(KUN BEST CLAIM)
-
Karry
Nej
-
Peber
Nej
-
Ketchup
Nej
-
Grøntsagsplet
Nej
-
Kaffe
Nej
-
Te
Nej
-
Frugtplet
Nej
-
Rødvin
Nej
-
Make-up
Nej
-
Cola
Nej
-
Fedt/olie
Nej
-
Sojasauce
Nej
-
Læbestift
Nej
-
Mudder
Nej
-
Skocreme
Nej
-
Rust
Nej
-
Fedt
Nej
-
Æg
Nej
-
Kakao
Nej
-
Chokolade
Nej
-
Kødsovs
Nej
-
Spinat
Nej
-
Blod
Nej
-
Græs
Nej
MÅL
-
Mål (B*D*H mm)
600x550x850
-
Kassens mål (B*D*H mm)
660x655x885 mm
-
Vægt (kg)
59
-
Vægt inklusive emballage (kg)
62
KUN VASKEMASKINE(DATABLAD I HENHOLD TIL DELEGERET REGULERING(EU)NR. 1061/2010)
-
Mærke
LG
-
Model
F1496TDA3
-
Vaskekapacitet (KG)
8
-
Energiklasse
A+++
-
Tildelt EU-miljømærket
Nej
-
Energiforbrug om året (kWh)
137
-
60 °C bomuld (fuld tromle)
0.70
-
60 °C bomuld (halv tromle)
0.52
-
40 °C bomuld (halv tromle)
0.42
-
Strømforbrug(W) – slukket tilstand
0.45
-
Strømforbrug(W) – tændt tilstand
0.45
-
Vandforbrug om året (ℓ)
10,500
-
Centrifugeringsevne – effektklasse
A
-
Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)
1,400
-
Centrifugeringsevne – fugtindhold (%)
44%
-
Tid (min.) – 60 °C bomuld (fuld tromle)
312
-
Tid (min.) – 60 °C bomuld (halv tromle)
259
-
Tid (min.) – 40 °C bomuld (halv tromle)
254
-
Tændt tilstands varighed (min.)
10
-
Støjniveau (vask)
52
-
Støjniveau (centrifugering)
75
-
Standard vaskeprogram
Bomuld – stor 60 ℃/40 ℃ + Intensiv
YDERLIGERE OPLYSNINGER
-
Længde på strømledning (mm)
1830
-
EAN-kode
8806084287878
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.