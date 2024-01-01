Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine

1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine

F1496TDA3
()
Visning forfra af 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine F1496TDA3
LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, F1496TDA3
LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, F1496TDA3
LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, F1496TDA3

Nøglefunktioner

  • 6 Motion: skånsom vask for alle alle typer af tøj
  • Direct Drive: stille og holdbar motor med 10 års garanti
  • Vægtregistrering – tilpasser programmer, vand og energi
  • Intensive 60: program som vasker rent på 60 minutter
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Centum™-system

    Nej

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Ja (Post DD)

  • TrueSteam™

    Nej

  • TurboWash™

    Nej

  • 6 Motion

    Ja

INTELLIGENT FUNKTION

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

  • NFC (Download-cyklus, NFC)

    Nej

  • Wifi (Wifi-kontrol)

    Nej

BEKLÆDNING

  • Farve

    Blå/hvid

  • Dør

    Krom

  • Displayets baggrundsfarve

    Sort

  • Drejeknap + Deco-knap

    Krom + sort

BASIS

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)

    8

  • Centrifugeringshastighed

    1400/800/400/Ingen centrifugering

  • Vekslende temperatur(℃)

    Kold/20/40/60/95℃

  • Vandtilførsel (varmt/koldt)

    Kun koldt

  • Auto-genstart

    Ja

  • Standby – nul strøm

    Ja

  • Rensevandspray (Cirkulation)

    Nej

  • Forstøverskyllespray (TurboWash)

    Nej

  • Ball balance-system

    Nej

  • Dørmekanismetype

    Bimetal

  • Døråbningsvinkel (º)

    180

  • Tromlens volumen (liter)

    58

  • Størrelse på tromlens åbning (mm)

    300

  • Lys i tromle

    Nej

  • Tromlen indvendig

    Prægning

  • Tromleløfter

    Bølgeløfter

  • Vandlås

    Nej

KONTROL

  • Programvælger

    Drej + knap

  • Displaytype

    Gul LED

  • Talindikator (tid tilbage, temp., OPM)

    18:88

  • Tidsforskydning

    3-19 t

  • Start/pause-indikator

    Ja(Startknapblink)

  • Indikator for lukket dør

    Ja

  • Fejlmeddelelsesindikator

    Ja

  • Fejlmeddelelsesalarm

    Ja

VASKEPROGRAM

  • Cyklusnr.

    13

GENERELT

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Bomuld – stor

    Ja

  • Blandet

    Ja

  • Strygefrit

    Ja

  • Dyner

    Ja

PLEJENDE

  • Allergiplejende (kun damp)

    Nej

  • Opfriskning med damp (kun damp)

    Nej

  • Nænsom pleje

    Nej

  • Pletfjerner

    Nej

  • Hygiejne

    Nej

  • Hudpleje

    Ja

  • Spædbarnspleje

    Ja

  • Bomuld med damp (kun SpaSteam)

    Nej

  • Babytøj Damp (kun SpaSteam)

    Nej

SPECIAL

  • Sportstøj

    Ja

  • Mørk vask

    Nej

  • Lydløs vask

    Nej

  • Speed14

    Nej

  • Download-cyklus (skyl+centrifugering som standard)

    Nej

  • Sart

    Ja

  • Uld

    Ja

  • Intensiv 60

    Ja

  • Hurtig 30

    Ja

  • Skyl+centrifugering

    Ja

EKSTRAINDSTILLINGER

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Klinisk skylleprogram

    Ja

  • Anti-krøl

    Ja

  • Blødgør med damp

    Nej

  • Favorit

    Nej

  • Tidsforskydning

    Ja

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Skyl + centrifugering

    Nej

  • Kun centrifugering

    Ja

  • Bipper til/fra

    Ja

  • Slangerens

    Ja

VASKEINDSTILLING

  • Intensiv

    Ja

  • Normal

    Ja

  • Tidsbesparelse

    Nej

  • Turbo Wash

    Nej

SKYLLEINDSTILLINGER

  • Normal

    Nej

  • Skyl+

    Nej

  • Skyl++ iblødsætning

    Ja

  • Normal + iblødsætning

    Nej

  • Skyl++

    Nej

DOWNLOAD-CYKLUS

  • Babytøj

    Nej

  • Børnetøj

    Nej

  • Skoleuniform

    Nej

  • Badetøj

    Nej

  • Regnsæson

    Nej

  • Træningstøj

    Nej

  • Jeans

    Nej

  • Tæppe

    Nej

  • Svedplet

    Nej

  • Lugtfjerner

    Nej

  • Enkelte tøjstykker

    Nej

  • Farvebevaring

    Nej

  • Lydløs vask

    Nej

  • Skyl+centrifugering

    Nej

  • Hurtigvask + tør

    Nej

  • Tør 30

    Nej

  • Tør 60

    Nej

  • Turbotør

    Nej

  • Skjortetørt

    Nej

PLETFJERNERINDSTILLING(KUN BEST CLAIM)

  • Karry

    Nej

  • Peber

    Nej

  • Ketchup

    Nej

  • Grøntsagsplet

    Nej

  • Kaffe

    Nej

  • Te

    Nej

  • Frugtplet

    Nej

  • Rødvin

    Nej

  • Make-up

    Nej

  • Cola

    Nej

  • Fedt/olie

    Nej

  • Sojasauce

    Nej

  • Læbestift

    Nej

  • Mudder

    Nej

  • Skocreme

    Nej

  • Rust

    Nej

  • Fedt

    Nej

  • Æg

    Nej

  • Kakao

    Nej

  • Chokolade

    Nej

  • Kødsovs

    Nej

  • Spinat

    Nej

  • Blod

    Nej

  • Græs

    Nej

MÅL

  • Mål (B*D*H mm)

    600x550x850

  • Kassens mål (B*D*H mm)

    660x655x885 mm

  • Vægt (kg)

    59

  • Vægt inklusive emballage (kg)

    62

KUN VASKEMASKINE(DATABLAD I HENHOLD TIL DELEGERET REGULERING(EU)NR. 1061/2010)

  • Mærke

    LG

  • Model

    F1496TDA3

  • Vaskekapacitet (KG)

    8

  • Energiklasse

    A+++

  • Tildelt EU-miljømærket

    Nej

  • Energiforbrug om året (kWh)

    137

  • 60 °C bomuld (fuld tromle)

    0.70

  • 60 °C bomuld (halv tromle)

    0.52

  • 40 °C bomuld (halv tromle)

    0.42

  • Strømforbrug(W) – slukket tilstand

    0.45

  • Strømforbrug(W) – tændt tilstand

    0.45

  • Vandforbrug om året (ℓ)

    10,500

  • Centrifugeringsevne – effektklasse

    A

  • Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)

    1,400

  • Centrifugeringsevne – fugtindhold (%)

    44%

  • Tid (min.) – 60 °C bomuld (fuld tromle)

    312

  • Tid (min.) – 60 °C bomuld (halv tromle)

    259

  • Tid (min.) – 40 °C bomuld (halv tromle)

    254

  • Tændt tilstands varighed (min.)

    10

  • Støjniveau (vask)

    52

  • Støjniveau (centrifugering)

    75

  • Standard vaskeprogram

    Bomuld – stor 60 ℃/40 ℃ + Intensiv

YDERLIGERE OPLYSNINGER

  • Længde på strømledning (mm)

    1830

  • EAN-kode

    8806084287878

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

