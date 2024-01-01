Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
1-9 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, NFC, energiklasse A+++ ( -20%)

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

1-9 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, NFC, energiklasse A+++ ( -20%)

1-9 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, NFC, energiklasse A+++ ( -20%)

F4J6VN0W
()
  Visning forfra af 1-9 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, NFC, energiklasse A+++ ( -20%) F4J6VN0W
Visning forfra af 1-9 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, NFC, energiklasse A&#43;&#43;&#43; ( -20%) F4J6VN0W
Nøglefunktioner

  • 6 Motion Direct Drive - rent og skånsomt med tilpassede bevægelser
  • Direct Drive motor med 10 års garanti
  • Quick 30 min - hurtigprogram som kan skræddersys med tilvalg
  • NFC - Downloade nye vaskeprogrammer
Mere

Overblik

MÅL

FrontLoader_Dimension-Mobile-H-1-1095
Kapacitet
9kg
Energiklasse
A+++
PRODUKTTYPE
Frontbetjent
PRODUKTMÅL (BXHXDH, MM)
600 x 565 x 850

Alle specifikationer

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet

    9kg

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A+++ - D)

    A+++

  • Belastningstype

    Frontbetjent

  • Fritstående/Integreret

    Fritstående

  • Produktfarve

    Hvid

DESIGN

  • Produktfarve

    Hvid

  • Dørfarve

    Sort

YDELSEN

  • Energiklasse

    A+++

  • Energiforbrug om året

    160kWh

  • Støjniveau (Vask)

    53dB

  • Støjniveau (Centrifugering)

    74dB

  • Centrifugeringsevne

    A

  • Restfugtighed

    44%

  • Centrifugeringshastighed

    1400

  • Vandforbrug om året

    11000L

FUNKTION

  • AI DD™

    Nej

  • 6 Motion™

    Ja

  • Steam™

    Nej

  • TurboWash™

    Nej

  • Wi-Fi

    Nej

  • Automatisk dosering

    Nej

  • Tilføj vask

    Ja

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Rengøring af tromlen

    Nej

VASKEPROGRAM

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Steam Allergiplejende

    Nej

  • Steam Wrinkle Care

    Nej

  • Sportstøj

    Ja

  • Stille vask

    Ja

  • Hurtigvask 14 min

    Nej

  • Uld

    Nej

  • Finvask

    Nej

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Download programmer

    Ja

MÅL

  • Produktmål (BxDxH, mm)

    600 x 565 x 850

  • Pakkedimension (BxDxH, mm)

    660 x 655 x 885

  • Dybde fra bagbeklædning til (mm)

    615

  • Dybde med åben dør (mm)

    1095

  • Nettovægt

    63kg

  • Emballagevægt

    66kg

  • EAN-kode

    8806084734242

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk