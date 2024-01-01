9 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Energiklasse B, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Overblik
MÅL
Nøglespecifikationer
-
Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)
9
-
Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)
1 360
-
Krøllepleje
Nej
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nej
Alle specifikationer
MATERIALE OG FINISH
-
Farve
Hvid
KAPACITET
-
Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)
9
PROGRAMMER
-
Bomuld
Ja
-
Allergivenlig Pleje (vaskemaskine)
Nej
-
Finvask
Ja
-
Download Programmer
Nej
-
Stille Vask
Ja
-
Hurtigvask 14min
Nej
-
Sportstøj (Aktivtøj)
Ja
-
Rengøring af Tromlen
Ja
-
Uld (Håndvask/Uld)
Ja
DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT
-
Kassedimensioner (B x H x D mm)
630 x 885 x 650
-
Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Vægt (kg)
64
-
Vægt inklusive emballage (kg)
67
-
Produktdybde fra bagbeklædning til dør (D' mm)
620
-
Produktdybde med døren åben i 90˚ (D'' mm)
1 100
ENERGI
-
Energiklasse (vask)
B
EKSTRAINDSTILLINGER
-
Børnesikring
Ja
-
Forvask
Ja
-
Tromlerengøring
Ja
-
TurboWash
Nej
-
Krøllepleje
Nej
EAN-KODE
-
EAN-kode
8806091047939
PRODUKTARK (VASKECYKLUS)
-
Energiforbrug pr. 100 cyklusser (kWh)
58
-
Eco 40-60 (Fuld belastning)
228
-
Energiklasse
B
-
Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)
1 360
-
Støjniveau for centrifugering (lydeffektniveau) (dBA)
73
-
Centrifugeringsevne – effektklasse
B
-
Vaskekapacitet (kg)
9
-
Vandforbrug pr. cyklus (ℓ)
50
PRODUKTARK (VASKE+TØRRCYKLUS)
-
Energiklasse
B
-
Vandforbrug pr. cyklus (ℓ)
50
SMART-TEKNOLOGI
-
Smart Diagnose
Ja
-
Download-cyklus
Nej
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nej
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
