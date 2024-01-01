Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
9 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Energiklasse B, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™
Energiklassificering : DK
9 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Energiklasse B, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™

9 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Energiklasse B, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™

()
F4WV409N1WE
Nøglefunktioner

  • AI DD™
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • Paus vask og fyld mere i
  • Synlig og elegant design
Overblik

MÅL

Kapacitet
9kg
Energiklasse
B
PRODUKTTYPE
Frontbetjent
PRODUKTMÅL (BXHXDH, MM)
600 x 565 x 850

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)

    9

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)

    1 360

  • Krøllepleje

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Farve

    Hvid

KAPACITET

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)

    9

PROGRAMMER

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Allergivenlig Pleje (vaskemaskine)

    Nej

  • Finvask

    Ja

  • Download Programmer

    Nej

  • Stille Vask

    Ja

  • Hurtigvask 14min

    Nej

  • Sportstøj (Aktivtøj)

    Ja

  • Rengøring af Tromlen

    Ja

  • Uld (Håndvask/Uld)

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Kassedimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    630 x 885 x 650

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Vægt (kg)

    64

  • Vægt inklusive emballage (kg)

    67

  • Produktdybde fra bagbeklædning til dør (D' mm)

    620

  • Produktdybde med døren åben i 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 100

ENERGI

  • Energiklasse (vask)

    B

EKSTRAINDSTILLINGER

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Tromlerengøring

    Ja

  • TurboWash

    Nej

  • Krøllepleje

    Nej

EAN-KODE

  • EAN-kode

    8806091047939

PRODUKTARK (VASKECYKLUS)

  • Energiforbrug pr. 100 cyklusser (kWh)

    58

  • Eco 40-60 (Fuld belastning)

    228

  • Energiklasse

    B

  • Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)

    1 360

  • Støjniveau for centrifugering (lydeffektniveau) (dBA)

    73

  • Centrifugeringsevne – effektklasse

    B

  • Vaskekapacitet (kg)

    9

  • Vandforbrug pr. cyklus (ℓ)

    50

PRODUKTARK (VASKE+TØRRCYKLUS)

  • Energiklasse

    B

  • Vandforbrug pr. cyklus (ℓ)

    50

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-cyklus

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk