Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™
MEZ68846239  FM20T0S2E    23.12.8变更.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Køb det her

Support

8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™

MEZ68846239  FM20T0S2E    23.12.8变更.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™

FM20T0S2E
()
  • Visning forfra af 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™ FM20T0S2E
  • LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
  • LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
  • LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
  • LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
  • LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
  • LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
Visning forfra af 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™ FM20T0S2E
LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E
LG 8 kg Vaskemaskine(Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse D, Smart Diagnosis™, FM20T0S2E

Nøglefunktioner

  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Baby Care Steam
  • Smart Diagnosis
Mere

EcoVadis-Feature-Card-DK-Mobile




Læs mere her
FÆRRE VIBRATIONER, LAVERE LYDNIVEAU 2

FÆRRE VIBRATIONER, LAVERE LYDNIVEAU

Den direkte drevne motor i vores vaskemaskiner er holdbar, pålidelig og meget lydsvag. Færre bevægelige dele, færre vibrationer, mindre slid. Da vi ved, at det er en af de bedste vaskemaskinemotorer på markedet har vi 10 års motorgaranti på alle vores vaskemaskiner.

 *10 års garanti på Inverter Direct Drive (Garantien dækker kun dele).

OPTIMAL VASK med 6 Motion Direct Drive2

OPTIMAL VASK med 6 Motion Direct Drive

6 Motion Direct Drive-teknologien anvender et udvalg af de seks tromlebevægelser i de forskellige vaskeprogrammer for at tilpasse den tøjtype, der vaskes. Dette giver et intensivt vaskeresultat på den mest skånsomme måde.
Global_Mega-Touch_2016_Feature_06_6-Motion-DD-Video_M11
Baby Steam Care (Babytøj)

Baby Steam Care (Babytøj)

Vasker babytøj ved blid bevægelse og bedre ydeevne.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Med Smart Diagnosis kører du hurtigt fejlfinding på de fleste småproblemer.

Key Feature

  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Baby Care Steam
  • Smart Diagnosis

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

FrontLoader_Dimension-Desktop-1-1005
Kapacitet
8kg
Energiklasse
D
PRODUKTTYPE
Frontbetjent
PRODUKTMÅL (BXHXDH, MM)
600 x 550 x 850

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)

    8

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)

    1 350

  • Krøllepleje

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

Alle specifikationer

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Farve

    Hvid

KAPACITET

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)

    8

PROGRAMMER

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Allergivenlig Pleje (vaskemaskine)

    Nej

  • Finvask

    Ja

  • Download Programmer

    Nej

  • Stille Vask

    Nej

  • Hurtigvask 14min

    Nej

  • Sportstøj (Aktivtøj)

    Ja

  • Rengøring af Tromlen

    Nej

  • Uld (Håndvask/Uld)

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Kassedimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Vægt (kg)

    60

  • Vægt inklusive emballage (kg)

    64

  • Produktdybde fra bagbeklædning til dør (D' mm)

    600

  • Produktdybde med døren åben i 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 005

ENERGI

  • Energiklasse (vask)

    D

EKSTRAINDSTILLINGER

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Tromlerengøring

    Nej

  • TurboWash

    Nej

  • Krøllepleje

    Nej

EAN-KODE

  • EAN-kode

    8806098789184

PRODUKTARK (VASKECYKLUS)

  • Energiforbrug pr. 100 cyklusser (kWh)

    73

  • Eco 40-60 (Fuld belastning)

    228

  • Energiklasse

    D

  • Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)

    1 350

  • Støjniveau for centrifugering (lydeffektniveau) (dBA)

    75

  • Centrifugeringsevne – effektklasse

    B

  • Vaskekapacitet (kg)

    8

  • Vandforbrug pr. cyklus (ℓ)

    48

PRODUKTARK (VASKE+TØRRCYKLUS)

  • Energiklasse

    D

  • Vandforbrug pr. cyklus (ℓ)

    48

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-cyklus

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

Find lokalt

Find a retailer.