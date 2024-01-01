Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
7 kg Tørretumbler
RC7055AP1Z.PDF
Energiklassificering : DK
7 kg Tørretumbler

RC7055AP1Z.PDF
Energiklassificering : DK
7 kg Tørretumbler

RC7055AP1Z
Nøglefunktioner

  • Hybrid tørring -Tørre hurtigt eller energieffektiv
  • Selvrengørende kondensator - Bibeholde høy tørreeffektivitet
  • Specialprogrammer - Tørre sportstøy, uld og sarte tekstiler
Alle specifikationer

TØRRETUMBLERE

  • Tørretumblere

    Tørretumblere

DESIGN

  • Farve

    Hvid

  • Låge

    Hvid

GENERELLT

  • Kapacitet

    7kg

  • Tromlevolumen

    122 l

  • Tromlemateriale

    Rustfri

  • Display

    LED touch display

  • Tørresystem

    Kondenstørretumbler

  • Hybrid system

    Hybrid system (Varmepumpe+varmelegeme)

  • Self cleaning condensor

    Ja

YDELSE

  • Energiklasse

    A++

  • Energiforbrug, Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)*

    1.66 / 0.89

  • Energiforbrug, kWh/år*

    206

  • Duration of Left-on mode (minutes)

    10

  • Power consumption (W): Off mode(Po), Left-on mode(Pi)

    0,4, 0,5

  • Lydniveau, dB

    64

  • Weighted Program time (Tt)*

    135

  • Program time Full Load (Tdry)*

    175

  • Program time Partial Load (Tdry1/2)*

    105

  • Condensation efficiency class*

    A

  • Weighted condensation efficiency(Ct)*

    91

  • Condensation efficiency Full Load(Cdry)*

    92

  • Condensation efficiencyHalf Load(Cdry1/2)*

    91

  • *Standard program

    Cotton Cupboard Eco

PROGRAMMER & FUNKTIONER

  • Sensorstyrede programmer, antal

    11

  • Tidsstyrede programmer, antal

    3

  • Valgfri funktioner, antal

    15

PROGRAMMER

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Syntetisk

    Ja

  • Blandede tekstiler

    Ja

  • Dyner/Kraftige tekstiler

    Ja

  • Hurtig tørring

    Ja

  • Hygiejne

    Ja

  • Opfriskning

    Ja

  • Sport

    Ja

  • Bukser

    Ja

  • Finvask

    Ja

  • Uld

    Ja

TIDSSTYREDE PROGRAMMER

  • Tørrehylde

    Ja

  • Varm

    Ja

  • Kold

    Ja

FUNKTIONER

  • Eco varmepumpe

    A++ energiklass

  • Hybrid Speed

    40% hurtigere tid

  • Sart tøj

    Ja

  • Lydsignal fra/til

    3 niveauer

  • Anti-krøl

    Ja

  • Favorit

    Ja

  • Udskudt sluttid, 3–19 timer

    Ja

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Mere tid

    Ja

  • Mindre tid

    Ja

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Lydsignal ved strygetørt

    Ja

ANDET

  • Højrehængt dør

    Ja

  • Visning af resterende tid

    Ja

  • Lydsignal ved rengøring af filter

    Ja

  • Lydsignal ved fuld vandbeholder

    Ja

  • Justerbare fødder 10 mm

    Ja

INSTALLATION

  • Mål (B x D x H), mm

    594x669x842

  • Tilslutningseffekt (230 V, 50 Hz)

    2600 W

  • Weight net / gross kg

    56 / 61

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

